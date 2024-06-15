Cameron Young vs. Scottie Scheffler: U.S. Open Round 3 Matchup Bets
Strap in, folks. We still have two rounds of the U.S. Open to go and if Thursday and Friday were any indication, we're in for a doozy of a final two rounds at Pinehurst.
Scottie Scheffler made the cut on the line and is likely out of the mix to win his second major of the year, but that doesn't mean we can (or should) completely ignore him from a betting perspective. There are some interesting matchups to wager on for Day 2, including the one between Scheffler and his Saturday playing partner, Cameron Young.
Should we bet on Scheffler to continue to stumble around Pinehurst, or is today the day that he gets back on track? Let's dive into it.
U.S. Open Round 3 Matchup Bets
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Cameron Young +270 vs. Scottie Scheffler
- Tom Kim +105 vs. Tyrrell Hatton
- Bryson DeChambeau -110 vs. Ludvig Aberg
Cameron Young vs. Scottie Scheffler Prediction
This may be blasphemy, but I'm going to bet against the No. 1 ranked golfer in the world today. To be clear, I do think he should be favored against his playing partner, but not at -340 odds. A 77.27% chance of beating Young in a one-round sample size is a ridiculous notion, especially when you consider how frustrated these greens have made him. He has lost 1.85 strokes per round on the greens.
Sometimes golfers run into a set of greens they can't seem to figure out and Scheffler may have met his match.
Meanwhile, Young has gained strokes across three of the four areas but has uncharacteristically been bad off the tee. If he can straighten out his driver, he'll have a steady round on Saturday, which could be enough to finish with a lower score than Scheffler. It's worth a bet at +270 odds.
Tom Kim +105 vs. Tyrrell Hatton
Tyrrell Hatton's play is looking a bit unsustainable heading into the weekend. He has gained an eye-popping 2.17 strokes per round with his chipping, something almost unheard of in a tournament. Meanwhile, he has lost strokes with his approach game, which is usually where I would look for expected consistency.
Tom Kim, on the other hand, has gained over a stroke per round with his irons and has been consistent across all four major areas.
I doubt Hatton will continue to be able to gain over two strokes per round with his chipping alone. That makes Kim, who has played a more sustainable style of golf, a great bet at plus-money to beat his playing partner today.
Bryson DeChambeau -110 vs. Ludvig Aberg
Today's final group is going to be must-watch television. Bryson DeChambeau and Ludvig Aberg will be crushing drives any chance they get, but who should we bet on to finish with a lower score?
I'll back DeChambeau at coin-flip odds. Aberg's game has been great, but he has gained over two strokes per round with his putting, which isn't typically the strong part of his game. That hints at possible regression for him on the greens over the next two days. While I don't expect him to completely collapse, a small regression with his putter could open the door for DeChambeau to have a more impressive Round 3.
DeChambeau has been the more consistent iron player through the first two rounds and if that keeps up, I think there's a stronger than 50% chance he finishes the day with a lower score than the Swede.
