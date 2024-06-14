U.S. Open Live Odds After Round 2 (Ludvig Aberg Favored to Win First Career Major)
The U.S. Open has lived up to its hype through the first two days!
We have storylines and surprises galore heading into the weekend. One result that nobody expected is that the world No. 1 golfer, Scottie Scheffler, was at risk of missing the cut when he tapped in for a par on his final hole of Friday's round, sitting at five-over par. He hasn't missed a cut since the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August of 2022. Luckily for him, a slew of bogeys by the afternoon group moved the cut from +4 to +5, allowing Scheffler to sneak inside the cut.
Even with Scheffler out of the mix, there are plenty of big names atop the leaderboard. The young Ludvig Aberg, who finished runner-up at the Masters in April, sits solo first with a one-stroke lead. Bryson DeChambeau, Thomas Detry, and Patrick Cantlay sit one stroke back. Rory McIlroy also has a chance to break his decade-long major drought, sitting two strokes back from the Swede.
Let's take a look at the live odds to win the 2024 U.S. Open heading into the weekend.
U.S. Open Live Odds Ahead of Round 3
- Ludvig Aberg +330
- Bryson DeChambeau +400
- Rory McIlroy +450
- Patrick Cantlay +900
- Xander Schauffele +1100
- Tony Finau +1200
- Thomas Detry +1600
- Hideki Matsuyama +1600
- Tyrrell Hatton +3500
- Mathieu Pavon +4000
- Tom Kim +4500
- Corey Conners +4500
- Scottie Scheffler +5500
Ludvig Aberg is the live favorite at +330. If you translate those odds to implied probability, he has a 23.26% chance of winning his first career major.
U.S. Open Live Best Bet
Xander Schauffele +1100
Am I a Xander Schauffele fan? Absolutely. Was he my pick to win the U.S. Open this week? Yes, he was. Even with those two claims being true, I still think he's the best live bet to win this week's major heading into the weekend.
Schauffele currently sits four strokes back from Aberg, but with how volatile Pinehurst has been, there's going to be plenty of time to close that gap across the next 36 holes. Through the first two rounds, Schauffele leads the entire field in strokes gained: approach, gaining +2.82 strokes per round with his irons.
His only downfall has been his driver, losing strokes both rounds off the tee. That's uncommon for the PGA Champion. He hasn't lost strokes off the tee at an event since the Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February. That tells me there's a great chance he can figure out his driver over the weekend.
If he does, while keeping the rest of his game sharp, he will be well poised to make a run at winning back-to-back majors the next two days.
Schauffele is the best golfer left in the mix based on this year's stats, with Scheffler now likely out of the mix. He entered the week ranking second in total strokes gained in 2024 behind Scheffler.
