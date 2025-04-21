Cardinals vs. Braves Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, April 21
The 2025 season did not start how the Atlanta Braves would have hoped, but they have played better as of late, winning three games in a row and six of their last 10.
Now, Atlanta is heavily favored at home against the St. Louis Cardinals, who have just one road win in the 2025 season.
Erick Fedde gets the ball for St. Louis against Atlanta’s Spencer Schwellenbach. After three gems to open the 2025 season, Schwellenbach was knocked around in his last outing.
Can he bounce back on Monday?
Here’s a look at the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Monday’s matchup.
Cardinals vs. Braves Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Cardinals +1.5 (-135)
- Braves -1.5 (+114)
Moneyline
- Cardinals: +160
- Braves: -192
Total
- 8.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Cardinals vs. Braves Probable Pitchers
- St. Louis: Erick Fedde (1-2, 3.43 ERA)
- Atlanta: Spencer Schwellenbach (1-1, 2.55 ERA)
Cardinals vs. Braves How to Watch
- Date: Monday, April 21
- Time: 7:15 p.m. EST
- Venue: Truist Park
- How to Watch (TV): FDSSO, FDSMW
- Cardinals record: 9-13
- Braves record: 8-13
Cardinals vs. Braves Best MLB Prop Bets
Cardinals Best MLB Prop Bet
- Erick Fedde UNDER 3.5 Strikeouts (+125)
Even though the Braves are amongst the league’s worst in K’s per game, Erick Fedde has just 10 strikeouts in four starts, and five of them came in his last outing.
Outside of that game, he has yet to pick up more than two strikeouts in any other outing. Plus, the Cardinals righty has actually pitched fairly deep into games (three games with six innings pitched) and still fell short of this line in two of those starts.
I like the UNDER at +125 on Monday.
Cardinals vs. Braves Prediction and Pick
Can the Braves stay hot at home? In today’s Walk-Off Wagers – SI Betting’s MLB Best Bets column – I shared why I’m backing them to win this matchup:
The Atlanta Braves got off to a slow start in the 2025 season, but they’re starting to claw their way back in the NL East standings, thanks to a 6-2 record at home.
On Monday, the Braves host the St. Louis Cardinals, who have been downright awful on the road (1-9) to open the 2025 season. Not only that, but the Cardinals are just 1-3 when Erick Fedde is on the mound.
While Fedde has an ERA that is south of 4.00, his FIP is all the way up at 4.89, a sign that he could continue to struggle going forward.
Meanwhile, Atlanta has youngster Spencer Schwellenbach on the mound, who allowed just one run over his first three starts of the season before getting tagged for six in his last outing.
I’m buying Schwellenbach to bounce back here, especially since these offenses are on totally different ends of the spectrum over the last two weeks. In the last 15 days, Atlanta is third in MLB in OPS while the Cardinals are just 26th.
This should be yet another home win for the Braves on Monday.
Pick: Braves Moneyline (-192 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.