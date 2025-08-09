Chiefs vs. Cardinals Final Score Prediction for NFL Preseason Week 1
The Arizona Cardinals haven't played their starters in the preseason during the Jonathan Gannon era, but that's set to change on Saturday night as he announced that Kyler Murray and the rest of the starters will see the field in their preseason debut against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Chiefs also plan on playing their starters, but that's been something that has been consistent in the Andy Reid era.
With that in mind, let's take a look at the latest odds for this interconference exhibition matchup, and then I'll break down my prediction for tonight's final score.
Chiefs vs. Cardinals Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Chiefs -2.5 (-120)
- Cardinals +2.5 (+100)
Moneyline
- Chiefs -145
- Cardinals +125
Total
- OVER 40.5 (-105)
- UNDER 40.5 (-115)
Chiefs vs. Cardinals Final Score Prediction
In my full betting preview, I broke down why I'm backing the Cardinals as underdogs:
Despite Reid playing the majority of his starters in preseason games, it hasn't reflected in success in terms of his record. He has a losing record both straight up and against the spread in the preseason as a head coach. That should cause you to stop before you run to the sportsbook to bet the Chiefs just because Patrick Mahomes will play some snaps.
In fact, I think the move is to do the opposite and take the Cardinals as home underdogs in this spot. They'll also be playing their starters, but sportsbooks are giving them points on their home field.
When it comes to the total in the game, the UNDER seems like the move to make. This matchup is the only game this week with a total in the 40s, and I don't see why it should be that high unless bettors expect Mahomes and Murray to play a majority of snaps. The second preseason game is the more likely one to feature the starters playing for an extended period of time, so I'm going to back the UNDER in this Week 1 preseason showdown.
Final score prediction: Chiefs 16, Cardinals 19
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!