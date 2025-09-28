Is Chuba Hubbard Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Panthers vs. Patriots)
Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard popped up on the injury report for Week 4 against the New England Patriots with a calf injury.
Officially, Hubbard is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Pats, but according to ESPN's David Newton, he is expected to play.
This is a major boost for a Carolina offense that has relied heavily on Hubbard in the 2025 season. The running back received a contract extension during the 2024 season, and he's had a large role in the offense this season, playing at least 62.1 percent of the snaps in every game.
Overall, Hubbard has 43 carries for 168 yards and 10 catches for 74 yards in the 2025 season.
He should be a bellcow again in Week 4, and there's an interesting prop angle to consider for Hubbard now that he's expected to play.
Best Chuba Hubbard Prop Bet for Week 4 vs. Patriots
Earlier this week, SI's Ryan Gilbert shared his favorite props for this game, including a play for Hubbard to find the end zone:
Chubba Hubbard Anytime Touchdown (+115)
Chubba Hubbard is the Panthers feature back, and he ran the ball 17 times last week, but it was Rico Dowdle and Bryce Young who had Carolina’s two rushing touchdowns against the Falcons. I expect Hubbard to get his here against the Patriots.
The fifth-year back has yet to run for a touchdown this season, but he had a receiving touchdown in Week 1 in Jacksonville and Week 2 in Arizona. As the Panthers go on the road again, look for Hubbard to have similar usage out of the backfield.
The Patriots have allowed a touchdown to a running back in every game thus far. Ashton Jeanty ran for one in Week 1, De’Von Achane caught one in Week 2, and Kenneth Gainwell ran one home last week for the Steelers.
Hubbard had a touchdown in nine of 15 games last season, making it 11 of 18 games including this year. He should find pay dirt in New England.
