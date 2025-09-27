Panthers vs. Patriots Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 4 (Bet on Hunter Henry)
The Carolina Panthers are looking to build off last week’s 30-0 win over the Falcons as they head up to take on the New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon.
Carolina’s shutout win came after dropping its first two games 26-10 and 27-22. On the flip side, the Patriots beat the Dolphins 33-27 in Week 2, sandwiched between 20-13 and 21-14 losses.
Can the Panthers keep it up in New England?
Let’s take a look at a few prop picks, including an anytime touchdown scorer, for Panthers vs. Patriots on Sunday, September 28.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Panthers vs. Patriots
- Chubba Hubbard Anytime Touchdown (+115)
- Hunter Henry OVER 36.5 Receiving Yards (-115)
- Drake Maye OVER 26.5 Rushing Yards (-115)
Chubba Hubbard Anytime Touchdown (+115)
Chubba Hubbard is the Panthers feature back, and he ran the ball 17 times last week, but it was Rico Dowdle and Bryce Young who had Carolina’s two rushing touchdowns against the Falcons. I expect Hubbard to get his here against the Patriots.
The fifth-year back has yet to run for a touchdown this season, but he had a receiving touchdown in Week 1 in Jacksonville and Week 2 in Arizona. As the Panthers go on the road again, look for Hubbard to have similar usage out of the backfield.
The Patriots have allowed a touchdown to a running back in every game thus far. Ashton Jeanty ran for one in Week 1, De’Von Achane caught one in Week 2, and Kenneth Gainwell ran one home last week for the Steelers.
Hubbard had a touchdown in nine of 15 games last season, making it 11 of 18 games including this year. He should find paydirt in New England.
Hunter Henry OVER 36.5 Receiving Yards (-115)
Hunter Henry has received the most targets on the Patriots through three weeks, and the tight end should once again be featured heavily in a passing game against the Panthers.
Henry had 66 yards in Week 1 and eight catches for 90 yards and two scores last week, but was held to just one catch in Miami. Now, he gets to face off against a Carolina team that has struggled mightily against tight ends.
So far this season, the Panthers have allowed at least one tight end to go Over 36.5 yards every week. It was Brandon Strange with 59 yards in Week 1, Trey McBride (75) and Elijah Higgins (45) in Week 2, and Kyle Pitts with 39 yards last week.
Given how Henry has been used in the offense and Carolina’s struggles against tight ends, he should easily clear 40-plus yards on Sunday.
Drake Maye OVER 26.5 Rushing Yards (-115)
Another area where Carolina has struggled is allowing rushing yards to quarterback. And that’s somewhere that Drake Maye can do some damage.
The second-year quarterback has ran for 11, 31, and 45 yards so far this season, and regularly had at least 27 yards last year. In fact, Maye had at least 30 yards in six of 12 starts, 27 in another game, and then 26 and 24 in two others.
The Panthers let Kyler Murray run for 32 yards on seven carries in Week 2, and that’s the only real comparable for Maye so far. Michael Penix Jr. went Over his 5.5 line last week with nine yards, and Trevor Lawrence had 12 rushing yards in Week 1.
Maye should look to use his legs at home in Week 4.
