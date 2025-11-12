C.J. Stroud Injury Uncertainty Impacts Texans vs. Titans Odds for NFL Week 11
The Houston Texans did not have star quarterback C.J. Stroud in their Week 10 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, and his status for Week 11 against the Tennessee Titans remains up in the air ahead of the team's practice on Wednesday.
Stroud was in concussion protocol last week, and he will not be able to return to action until he's able to clear it. The former first-round pick was injured on a hit against the Denver Broncos in the Texans' loss in Week 9.
With Stroud's status for Week 11 up in the air, oddsmakers at DraftKings have made a major adjustment to the spread in this AFC South rivalry matchup. Houston opened as an 8.5-point favorite on the road against the Titans, but that number has crept down quite a bit over the last few days.
The Texans are now just seven-point favorites in the latest odds at DraftKings, which could be a sign that oddsmakers are bracing for Stroud to potentially miss another game. Davis Mills would get the start if that happens to be the case, but there is still plenty of time for Stroud to clear concussion protocol.
Houston beat the Titans 26-0 at home earlier this season, and it's still in the mix for a playoff spot in the AFC -- even at 4-5. The Texans could get back to .500 with a win, and Tennessee has just one win this season and is an awful 3-6 against the spread.
This season, Stroud has completed 66.5 percent of his passes for 1,702 yards, 11 scores and five picks in eight games. He's a clear upgrade over Mills, but the backup played well late against Jacksonville in Week 10, completing 60.0 percent of his passes for 292 yards, two scores and just one pick.
Stroud's practice status on Wednesday could end up moving this line again, as a full or even limited session would be a positive sign for his chances of playing on Sunday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
