NFL Week 11 Opening Odds for Every Game (Eagles Favored vs. Lions, Rams Favored vs. Seahawks)
The second half of the NFL season is in full swing, and Week 11 features a ton of great matchups, including a Sunday Night Football clash between the Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions -- two of the top teams in the NFC.
There are a bunch of games with totals in the 49.5 to 50.5 range, including the Buffalo Bills vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers clash and both of the Sunday night and Monday night games (Dallas plays Las Vegas on Monday).
The Bills have opened up as 5.5-point favorites against the Bucs after both teams lost in Week 10, while the Denver Broncos are underdogs at home against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in a crucial AFC West matchup.
The biggest game of the week is in the NFC West, though, as the Seattle Seahawks (7-2) are slight underdogs on the road against the Los Angeles Rams (7-2). The winner would have a leg up in the NFC and in the NFC West division.
Week 11 also features another international game -- this time in Madrid -- and the Miami Dolphins are favored over the Jayden Daniels-less Washington Commanders after Miami knocked off Buffalo in Week 10.
Of the 8-2 teams, the Indianapolis Colts are on a bye while the Patriots are favored on Thursday night and Denver is an underdog on Sunday afternoon. With so much at stake in Week 11, bettors may want to jump on some of these lines early to capitalize on their leans before they move throughout the week.
Here's a look at the opening odds for every game in Week 11.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
NFL Odds for Every Week 11 Game
Thursday Night Football – Nov. 13
New York Jets vs. New England Patriots
- Spread: Patriots -10.5 (-110)
- Total: 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sunday, Nov. 16 – NFL Madrid Game
Washington Commanders vs. Miami Dolphins
- Spread: Dolphins -1.5 (-110)
- Total: 46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sunday, Nov. 16 – 1 p.m. EST Games
Green Bay Packers vs. New York Giants
- Spread: Packers -7.5 (-110)
- Total: 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
- Spread: Steelers -6.5 (-110)
- Total: 50.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
- Spread: Chargers -1.5 (-110)
- Total: 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Buffalo Bills
- Spread: Bills -5.5 (-108)
- Total: 50.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings
- Spread: Vikings -3 (-105)
- Total: 46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans
- Spread: Texans -8.5 (-110)
- Total: 39.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons
- Spread: Falcons -3.5 (-110)
- Total: 42.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sunday, Nov. 16 – 4 p.m. EST Games
Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams
- Spread: Rams -2.5 (-110)
- Total: 48.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals
- Spread: 49ers -2.5 (-110)
- Total: 47.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns
- Spread: Ravens -8.5 (-110)
- Total: 41.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos
- Spread: Chiefs -3.5 (-110)
- Total: 43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sunday Night Football – Nov. 16
Detroit Lions vs. Philadelphia Eagles
- Spread: Eagles -1.5 (+100)
- Total: 49.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Monday Night Football – Nov. 17
Dallas Cowboys vs. Las Vegas Raiders
- Spread: Cowboys -3 (-115)
- Total: 49.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
