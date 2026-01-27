Clippers vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Jan. 27

The Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz have split their first two meetings this season, and they’ll play the rubber match on Tuesday night.

Utah stunned the Clippers in their season opener, winning by 21 points, but these teams looked much different the second time they played, as L.A. won by 17 points at home.

Now, they face off in Utah with the Clippers surging (winners of eight of their last 10) towards a playoff spot while the Jazz are clearly in tank mode. Utah has lost two in a row and seven of its last 10 games, falling to the No. 13 spot in the Western Conference.

Oddsmakers have set the Clippers as road favorites in this matchup, even with Kawhi Leonard (knee) listed as questionable.

L.A. is still under .500 this season, but it has gone 15-3 since Dec. 20.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction for Tuesday night’s Western Conference battle.

Clippers vs. Jazz Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Clippers -8.5 (-110)

Jazz +8.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Clippers: -340

Jazz: +270

Total

233.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Clippers vs. Jazz How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 27

Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Delta Center

How to Watch (TV): NBC/Peacock

Clippers record: 21-24

Jazz record: 15-31

Clippers vs. Jazz Injury Reports

Clippers Injury Report

Chris Paul – out

Bogdan Bogdanovic – out

Derrick Jones Jr. – out

Bradley Beal – out

Kris Dunn – questionable

Kawhi Leonard – questionable

TyTy Washington – out

Jazz Injury Report

Lauri Markkanen – questionable

Jusuf Nurkic – doubtful

Oscar Tshiebwe – out

John Tonje – out

Georges Niang – out

Kevin Love – probable

Walker Kessler – out

Elijah Harkless – out

Keyonte George – out

Clippers vs. Jazz Best NBA Prop Bet

Clippers Best NBA Prop Bet

Kawhi Leonard OVER 2.5 3-Pointer (-137)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Leonard is a great target against Utah:

All season long, I've been betting on Leonard's 3-point prop, as he's clearly made a conscious effort to shoot more often from deep.

Kawhi Leonard said Ty Lue didn’t believe he could get up 12 three-point attempts per game:



“When I told T-Lue that I’m gonna shoot 12 threes, he said ‘How?’ It was probably about December, I was like ‘You gon see.’”



Kawhi decided when the Clippers were in a slump that he needed… pic.twitter.com/t1FXl0ofZh — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) January 23, 2026

The Clippers star is averaging a career-high 2.9 made 3-pointers on 7.3 attempts per game while knocking down 39.7 percent of those attempts.

Now, he takes on a Utah team that is dead last in opponent 3s made per game and 29th in opponent 3-point percentage this season. In his 45-point game against the Jazz earlier this month, Leonard was 6-for-16 from beyond the arc.

He's made at least three shots from deep in seven games this month, and he's averaging 3.2 3-pointers on 8.2 attempts per game over his last 20 appearances.

Clippers vs. Jazz Prediction and Pick

The Clippers have been on a roll as of late, winning 15 of their last 18 games to get back into the mix for a playoff spot in the Western Conference.

So, I don’t mind betting on them as road favorites against this Utah team that is down Keyonte George and likely down Jusuf Nurkic (doubtful) on Tuesday.

The Jazz are clearly trying to tank with how they’ve rested players recently, and they already have a 17-point loss to this L.A. team this month.

Over their last 15 games, the Jazz are 29th in net rating (-12.8) while the Clippers are fifth (+7.0).

I can’t get behind Utah with a few key rotation players out, especially if Leonard ends up playing on Tuesday. Since the Clips don’t play again until Friday, it bodes well for Leonard’s chances of suiting up for L.A.

Pick: Clippers -8.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.