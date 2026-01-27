Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Kawhi Leonard, Jalen Brunson, Nets-Suns)

Several NBA Finals contenders are in action on Tuesday, as the Oklahoma City Thunder, Denver Nuggets, Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks all take the floor as part of a seven-game slate.

So, why don’t we bet on it?

I’ve hit a little bit of a slump here at the end of the month, as the Houston Rockets won, but did not cover on Monday.

Despite that, I’m eyeing a bounce-back day on Tuesday with three plays, including prop picks for Kawhi Leonard and Jalen Brunson.

Here’s a complete breakdown of each play and the latest odds for Jan. 27.

1 Season, 600 Bets: NBA Betting Record

2025-26 season record: 151-114 (+11.21 units)

2024-25 season record: 281-293-5 (-4.94 units)

OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1442-1351-27 (+44.37 units)

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

NBA Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Brooklyn Nets-Phoenix Suns UNDER 210.5 (-108)

Kawhi Leonard OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-137)

New York Knicks-Jalen Brunson Parlay (-145)

Brooklyn Nets-Phoenix Suns UNDER 210.5 (-108)

Devin Booker (ankle) is going to miss this game for the Phoenix Suns, and that sets this game up as a perfect one to take the UNDER.

Phoenix is just 1-4 when Booker sits this season, so I don’t want to lay the 8.5 points with the Suns at home, even against a terrible Brooklyn Nets team. Phoenix is averaging just 100.4 points per game in the matchups Booker has missed, and now it takes on a Brooklyn team that has one of the worst offenses in the NBA.

The Nets are averaging an NBA-worst 107.9 points per game, and they rank 26th in offensive rating and 28th in effective field goal percentage this season. On top of that, the Nets play at the second-slowest pace in the NBA, making it hard for them to play high-scoring affairs.

The Suns have very limited offensive options with Booker out, and the UNDER has hit in 27 of their 46 games this season. Brooklyn is in the same boat, with the UNDER hitting in 25 of the team's 44 matchups.

Kawhi Leonard OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-137)

All season long, I've been betting on Leonard's 3-point prop, as he's clearly made a conscious effort to shoot more often from deep.

Kawhi Leonard said Ty Lue didn’t believe he could get up 12 three-point attempts per game:



“When I told T-Lue that I’m gonna shoot 12 threes, he said ‘How?’ It was probably about December, I was like ‘You gon see.’”



Kawhi decided when the Clippers were in a slump that he needed… pic.twitter.com/t1FXl0ofZh — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) January 23, 2026

The Clippers star is averaging a career-high 2.9 made 3-pointers on 7.3 attempts per game while knocking down 39.7 percent of those attempts.

Now, he takes on a Utah team that is dead last in opponent 3s made per game and 29th in opponent 3-point percentage this season. In his 45-point game against the Jazz earlier this month, Leonard was 6-for-16 from beyond the arc.

He's made at least three shots from deep in seven games this month, and he's averaging 3.2 3-pointers on 8.2 attempts per game over his last 20 appearances.

New York Knicks-Jalen Brunson Parlay (-145)

New York Knicks -5.5 (-379)

Jalen Brunson 25+ Points (-239)

Knicks -5.5

The Knicks are one of the best teams in the NBA at home, going 14-8 against the spread as home favorites and 17-6 straight up this season.

So, I like them at this number against a Kings team that is awful on the road (3-19) in the 2025-26 campaign.

The Kings are struggling to cover the spread as road dogs, going 8-14 while posting an average scoring differential of -13.8 points in those games. With Keegan Murray out and Zach LaVine and Malik Monk questionable, the Kings have very little margin for error against a Knicks team that may be getting back on track after an ugly start to the month.

Despite the Knicks’ struggles over their last 10 games, they still have a better net rating than the Kings during that stretch. Plus, Sacramento’s road net rating is -13.1 – the worst mark in the NBA.

This should be an easy win for New York on Tuesday.

Jalen Brunson 25+ Points

If you’re betting on the Knicks to win, you can bet on Jalen Brunson to have a big game scoring the ball.

The All-Star guard is averaging 28.0 points per game this season while shooting 47.7 percent from the field and 38.4 percent from 3-point range. Brunson has at least 25 points in 29 of his 40 games this season, and he should torch a Kings defense that allows the fourth-most points per game in the NBA.

Brunson was injured the last time these teams played, but he had a huge game against Philly on Saturday, scoring 31 points and knocking down six 3-pointers.

Prior to going down in his last matchup with Sacramento, Brunson had scored 42, 35 and 25 points in three straight games against this Kings team.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.