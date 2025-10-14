Commanders vs. Cowboys Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 7
The Philadelphia Eagles have lost two straight games, which has made the NFC East all of a sudden wide open. The winner of the Week 7 affair between the Washington Commanders and Dallas Cowboys will have the best chance to surpass the Eagles as the season goes on.
Unfortunately for the Commanders and Cowboys, both teams are coming off tough Week 6 losses. Who will bounce back with a win on Sunday? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
Commanders vs. Cowboys Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Commanders -2 (-113)
- Cowboys +2 (-109)
Moneyline
- Commanders -134
- Cowboys +110
Total
- OVER 55 (-112)
- UNDER 55 (-109)
Commanders vs. Cowboys How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 19
- Game Time: 4:25 pm ET
- Venue: AT&T Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Commanders Record: 3-3
- Cowboys Record: 2-3-1
Commanders vs. Cowboys Betting Trends
- Cowboys are 7-1 ATS in their last eight games vs. Commanders
- The UNDER is 6-3 in the Commanders' last nine road games
- The OVER is 8-4 in the Commanders' last 12 games vs. NFC East opponents
- The OVER is 13-6 in the last 19 meetings between these two teams
- The OVER is 9-3 in the Cowboys' last 12 home games
- Cowboys are 4-2 ATS in their last six games vs. NFC East opponents
Commanders vs. Cowboys Injury Reports
Commanders Injury Report
- Terry McLaurin, WR - Questionable
- Eddie Goldman, DT - Questionable
- Noah Brown, WR - Questionable
- Kain Medrano, LB - Questionable
- Dorance Armstrong, DE - Questionable
Cowboys Injury Report
- KaVontae Turpin, WR - Questionable
- Jack Sanborn, LB - Questionable
- CeeDee Lamb, WR - Questionable
- Ajani Cornelius, OT - Questionable
- Tyler Booker, G - Questionable
Commanders vs. Cowboys Key Player to Watch
- Jayden Daniels, QB - Washington Commanders
There's no getting around the fact that Jayden Daniels has regressed after his historic rookie season. He hasn't been playing poorly, but he hasn't played at the level that dragged the Commanders to plenty of wins in 2024. This Commanders' team isn't good enough to be a postseason team unless Daniels returns to the level of play he was at last season. Let's see if this ends up being a coming-out party for him against a bad Cowboys defense.
Commanders vs. Cowboys Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm backing the Commanders as favorites:
Whenever the Cowboys take on a team with a competent offense, they need to score almost every time they touch the ball. The Cowboys' defense is last in DVOA, last in opponent EPA per play, last in opponent success rate, and 30th in opponent yards per play (6.2). Now, they have to take on a Commanders offense that's inside the top 10 in virtually every metric.
The Commanders should have no problem putting up points at will, so the only question in this game is whether or not the Cowboys' offense can keep pace. If they can't, the Commanders will win and cover.
Pick: Commanders -2 (-113) via Caesars
