NFL Week 6 Opening Odds for Every Game (Chiefs Favored Over Lions, Bucs Favored vs. 49ers)
An extremely exciting NFL slate is upon us in Week 6, as we have two Monday Night Football games and some Sunday afternoon matchups between Super Bowl contenders.
On Sunday, the 4-1 San Francisco 49ers take on the 4-1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a battle for the No. 1 seed in NFC while the Kansas City Chiefs host Dan Campbell’s Detroit Lions , who have won four games in a row, on Sunday night.
Plus, Thursday’s NFC East battle is a revenge game for Saquon Barkley against the New York Giants, as the Philadelphia Eagles aim to rebound from their first loss of the 2025 season.
There are just two teams on the bye this week: the Minnesota Vikings and the Houston Texans. That means we have 15 games to bet on, and plenty of early lines to examine.
As always, the SI Betting team will have game previews, props bets, score predictions and odds movement stories for every game in Week 6.
But, if you have an early lean, now’s the time to pounce. Here are the opening odds for Week 6 of the 2025 season.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
NFL Odds for Every Week 6 Game
Thursday Night Football – Oct. 9
Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants
- Spread: Eagles -7 (-110)
- Total: 42.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sunday, Oct. 12 – 9:30 a.m. NFL London Game
Denver Broncos vs. New York Jets
- Spread: Broncos -7.5 (-105)
- Total: 44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sunday, Oct. 12 – 1 p.m. EST Games
Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
- Spread: Steelers -4.5 (-110)
- Total: 37.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Miami Dolphins
- Spread: Chargers -5.5 (-110)
- Total: 46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
New England Patriots vs. New Orleans Saints
- Spread: Patriots -3 (-110)
- Total: 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Los Angeles Rams vs. Baltimore Ravens
- Spread: Rams -7 (-110)
- Total: 46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Arizona Cardinals vs. Indianapolis Colts
- Spread: Colts -5.5 (-108)
- Total: 47.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Seattle Seahawks vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
- Spread: Jaguars -1.5 (-102)
- Total: 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Dallas Cowboys vs. Carolina Panthers
- Spread: Cowboys -3.5 (-108)
- Total: 48.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Sunday, Oct. 12 – 4 p.m. EST Games
Tennessee Titans vs. Las Vegas Raiders
- Spread: Raiders -5.5 (-115)
- Total: 42.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
San Francisco 49ers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Spread: Buccaneers -3 (-115)
- Total: 47.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Green Bay Packers
- Spread: Packers -14.5 (-110)
- Total: 44.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Sunday Night Football – Oct. 12
Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs
- Spread: Chiefs -1.5 (-105)
- Total: 49.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Monday Night Football – Oct. 13
Buffalo Bills vs. Atlanta Falcons
- Spread: Bills -5.5 (-110)
- Total: 50.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders
- Spread: Commanders -5.5 (-110)
- Total: 50.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
