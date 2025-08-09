Cowboys vs. Rams Final Score Prediction for NFL Preseason Week 1
Plenty of starting quarterbacks across the NFL will see action in their team's first preseason game, but that won't be the case for the Saturday night showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys. Both Matthew Stafford and Dak Prescott will be sidelined, leaving the likes of Jimmy Garoppolo and Will Grier to take some snaps.
Just because the starting quarterbacks won't see the field doesn't mean we can't bet on this NFC exhibition match. In this article, I'm going to make my best bet for the game and predict what the final score will be. Let's dive into it.
Cowboys vs. Rams Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Cowboys -1.5 (-110)
- Rams +1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Cowboys -125
- Rams +105
Total
- OVER 33.5 (-115)
- UNDER 33.5 (-105)
Cowboys vs. Rams Final Score Prediction
In my full betting preview, I broke down why I'm betting on the Rams as underdogs:
With Dak Prescott likely not to play, I have some significant concerns surrounding the Cowboys' ability to win this game. With Joe Milton nursing a thumb injury, Will Grier is likely to play the majority of the game. Grier has not looked effective in his career when he's taken the field in his NFL career.
Meanwhile, the Rams' backups include the likes of Jimmy Garoppolo and Stetson Bennett. The Rams also have some significant depth, especially on offense, with the likes of Blake Corum at running back and Jordan Whittington at receiver likely to take a significant number of snaps.
I'll take the points with the Rams on their home field.
If I'm going to fade the Cowboys because of my lack of faith in their backup quarterbacks, that's also going to lead me to back the UNDER. The depth the Rams have added on the defensive side of the football should also aid this in being a low-scoring affair.
Final score prediction: Rams 16, Cowboys 9
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
