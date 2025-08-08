Cowboys vs. Rams Prediction, Odds, Spread, Trends for NFL Preseason Week 1
The Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams will begin their 2025 preseason campaign in a game against each other on Saturday night.
Both starting quarterback, Dak Prescott and Matthew Stafford, have historically sat out of the preseason games dating back the past number of years, so don't expect either to play on Saturday, especially with Stafford nursing a back injury.
Let's take a look at the odds and my best bet for this preseason matchup.
Cowboys vs. Rams Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Cowboys -2.5 (-105)
- Rams +2.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Cowboys -135
- Rams +115
Total
- OVER 33.5 (-105)
- UNDER 33.5 (-115)
Cowboys vs. Rams How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, August 9
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): KABC-7, CBS 11, Telemundo 39
- Cowboys Record: 0-0
- Rams Record: 0-0
Cowboys vs. Rams Betting Trends
- Sean McVay is 9-15 straight up and 12-11-1 against the spread in the preseason in his career
Cowboys vs. Rams Prediction and Pick
With Dak Prescott likely not to play, I have some significant concerns surrounding the Cowboys' ability to win this game. With Joe Milton nursing a thumb injury, Will Grier is likely to play the majority of the game. Grier has not looked effective in his career when he's taken the field in his NFL career.
Meanwhile, the Rams' backups include the likes of Jimmy Garoppolo and Stetson Bennett. The Rams also have some significant depth, especially on offense, with the likes of Blake Corum at running back and Jordan Whittington at receiver likely to take a significant number of snaps.
I'll take the points with the Rams on their home field.
Pick: Rams +2.5 (-115)
