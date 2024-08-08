Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Mark Vientos Are Elite Targets)
It doesn’t get much better than our home run picks on Wednesday, as Ketel Marte went yard in the afternoon in the first game of a doubleheader, cashing a +500 wager and covering the rest of Wednesday’s picks in the process.
Can we find the same magic on Thursday?
Today is a little shorter of a slate, but there are still three players – including one unexpected one – that I like to go deep today.
Home run props can be tough to predict, but what better way to watch an MLB game than rooting for a long ball? Here’s who to root for on Thursday.
Best MLB Home Run Picks Today for Aug. 8
- Mark Vientos to Hit a Home Run (+330)
- Jo Adell to Hit a Home Run (+475)
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to Hit a Home Run (+425)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Mark Vientos to Hit a Home Run (+330)
New York Mets slugger Mark Vientos is a prime candidate to go deep against Colorado Rockies lefty Austin Gomber at Coors Field.
Gomber has been much better at home this season in terms of his ERA, but he’s still allowed 10 homers in nine home starts and 22 home runs overall in 21 outings in 2024.
Vientos absolutely crushes left-handed pitching, posting a slash line of .357/.400/.691 with six home runs in 84 at bats. He’s hit 16 homers on the season, but his slugging percentage is nearly 250 points higher against lefties.
The ball always flies at Coors Field, so taking anyone to go deep in this game, which has a total of 11, is a great play.
Jo Adell to Hit a Home Run (+475)
This is the surprise pick of the night.
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Jo Adell is hitting just .199 on the season, but he does have 16 homers on the season, including seven against left-handed pitching.
Tonight, Adell and the Angels take on New York Yankees lefty Nestor Cortes Jr., who has given up 20 homers in 2022 starts, including six in his last five outings.
Adell has not hit for average this season, but he’s much better against lefties, slashing .247/.304/.616 with seven homers in 73 at bats. His slugging percentage is nearly 300 points higher against lefties, and he’s hitting a home run in nearly one of every 10 at bats against them.
If you’re looking for a longshot, Adell is worth a bet on Thursday.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to Hit a Home Run (+425)
Toronto Blue Jays superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has the matchup of the night, and I would not be shocked to see him hit his 23rd homer of the 2024 season.
The Jays are taking on the Baltimore Orioles and righty Dean Kremer, a starter that Guerrero has killed at this point in his MLB career.
In 25 at bats against Kremer, Guerrero has eight hits, one double and four homers while slugging .840. Kremer has struggled with the long ball in the 2024 season, giving up 14 homers in 15 outings.
This is a terrific price for Guerrero, who is hitting .317 on the season with a .927 OPS.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.