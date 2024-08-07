Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Ketel Marte, Francisco Lindor Highlight Top Picks)
Wednesday brings a massive slate of Major League Baseball action with multiple teams playing doubleheaders, making it even more interesting to place some prop bets – especially in the homer market.
Betting on a player to hit a home run can be thrilling if it happens, as usually these bets cash at some pretty favorable odds. For bettors that love to be on the edge of their seat during every at bat by a player, this is a great way to get in on the action.
I’m targeting three players on Wednesday, including one who is playing in a doubleheader in Arizona Diamondbacks All-Star Ketel Marte.
Let’s break down the picks!
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Best MLB Home Run Picks Today for Aug. 7
- Ketel Marte to Hit a Home Run (+500)
- Shohei Ohtani to Hit a Home Run (+185)
- Francisco Lindor to Hit a Home Run (+285)
Ketel Marte to Hit a Home Run (+500)
Marte has been one of the hottest hitters in baseball since the All-Star break, posting a .344/.391/.803 slash line with nine homers in just 15 games.
He gets two great matchups on Wednesday, one against Ben Lively and one against Carlos Carrasco, two pitchers that have given up nearly 20 homers each this season.
Lively has allowed 17 long balls in 2024, including seven in his last six starts. As for Carrasco, he’s allowed 17 homers overall and six in his last six starts. You have to bet Marte twice – if he doesn’t homer in Game 1 against Lively, but I think he’s a great bet to hit his 29th homer of the 2024 season.
Shohei Ohtani to Hit a Home Run (+185)
The NL MVP favorite, Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Shohei Ohtani has crushed right-handed pitching in 2024. He’s hitting .319 with 26 homers and 60 runs batted in against them, posting an insane .422 on-base percentage.
Now, he gets a shot at Philadelphia Phillies rookie Tyler Phillips, who allowed three homers in just 1.2 innings his last time out and has given up six homers across five starts in 2024.
Ohtani should have no problem with the rookie, and he already has a home in this series.
Francisco Lindor to Hit a Home Run (+285)
I’m taking a shot on New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor to go deep at Coors Field on Wednesday night.
The Colorado Rockies are starting Ryan Feltner in this one, and he’s struggled at home this season, posting a 6.14 ERA. He’s given up 17 total home runs in 2024, including eight in his nine starts at home at Coors Field.
Lindor has 22 homers on the season, and 14 of them have come against right-handed pitching, even though he has a lower slugging percentage against them than lefties. Not only that, but the Rockies are dead last in baseball in bullpen ERA (5.57) and their pen has given up 50 homers.
I expect a Met to hit a homer tonight, and Lindor is one of the safer bets to make given his homer numbers already in 2024.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.