Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Steven Kwan is a Great Longshot Bet on Saturday Night)
We got our weekend started off on the right foot on Friday night, cashing in on a Ryan McMahon home run at +630.
Let's see if we can make it two straight days cashing a home run hitter. As always, I'm targeting three players to go deep during today's slate of MLB action. Let's dive into them.
Best Home Run Bets Today
- Trea Turner Home Run (+470) via FanDuel
- Trent Grisham Home Run (+725) via BetMGM
- Steven Kwan Home Run (+1060) via FanDuel
Trea Turner Home Run (+470)
Bowden Francis is pitching, which means we're betting on someone to hit a home run off him. He's giving up home runs at the highest rate amongst all pitchers, allowing 2.8 home runs per nine innings pitched. Trea Turner hit two home runs against the Blue Jays back on June 3rd when Francis was pitching, so let's go back to the well on that bet and take the Phillies' shortstop to hit a dinger this afternoon.
Trent Grisham Home Run (+725)
Trent Grisham is second on the Yankees in both home runs (13) and slugging percentage (.472), yet his odds sit at +725 to hit a home run against the Red Sox tonight. Hunter Dobbins gets the start for Boston, and he's given up 1.1 home runs per nine innings pitched this season, and he's coming off a start where he gave up two home runs to this same Yankees lineup.
Steven Kwan Home Run (+1060)
If you want a long shot bet to hit a home run tonight, Steven Kwan is your guy. He's second on the Cleveland Guardians in slugging percentage at .435, so while he only has six home runs, he has shown he has the power to go deep this season, and more home runs are likely in his future.
He and the Guardians will take on George Kirby of the Seattle Mariners, who has struggled early in his 2025 campaign, giving up four home runs in his first 20.2 innings pitched. Let's try to take advantage of that by betting on a long shot in Kwan to hit a dinger.
