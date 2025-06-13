Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Byron Buxton to Go Deep vs. Astros)
The MLB season marches on, and teams across the Majors are set to begin, or continue, their weekend series.
It's the weekend for us as well, and nothing kicks off a weekend better than cashing in big on a home run bet, so that's exactly what I'm going to try to do tonight. There are three players I'm targeting to hit a dinger during Friday's slate, including Byron Buxton of the Minnesota Twins.
Let's dive into them.
Best MLB Home Run Bets Today
- Nolan Schanuel Home Run (+850) via DraftKings
- Byron Buxton Home Run (+310) via FanDuel
- Ryan McMahon Home Run (+630) via FanDuel
Nolan Schanuel Home Run (+850)
Charlie Morton gets the start for the Baltimore Orioles against the Los Angeles Angels tonight, and he's allowed 1.6 home runs per nine innings this season, which is the 14th highest rate in the Majors amongst all pitchers with 50+ innings pitched. The Orioles' bullpen is also giving up the second-most home runs at 1.4 per nine innings pitched.
I think that combination gives us a great opportunity to take a bit of a longshot bet, so I'm going to target the Angels' first baseman Nolan Schanuel to hit his fourth home run of the season at +850. He's not exactly a power bat, sporting a slugging percentage of .389, but when facing today's Orioles' pitchers, there's going to be plenty of meatballs over the plate for him to feast on.
Byron Buxton Home Run (+310)
Byron Buxton has 11 home runs on the season, and he's also had plenty of success against left-handed pitchers. His batting average and slugging percentage both improve significantly when facing lefties.
Tonight, he and the Twins will face a lefty in Colton Gordon, who has given up 1.5 home runs per nine innings pitched this season. That sets up a great opportunity for the Twins' outfielder to hit his 12th home run of the season tonight.
Ryan McMahon Home Run (+630)
I'm not a believer in Bryce Elder this season. He's already given up 1.4 home runs per nine innings pitched this season, so I'm going to try to fade him by betting on Ryan McMahon of the Colorado Rockies to hit a dinger. He has eight home runs on the season and has a great chance to get his ninth tonight.
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $200 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!