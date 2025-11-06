Is Dillon Brooks Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Clippers vs. Suns)
Phoenix Suns wing Dillon Brooks is set to miss his sixth game in a row for the team due to a core muscle strain.
Brooks and Jalen Green (probable) are the only two players listed on the Suns' injury report for Thursday night's matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Brooks was off to a strong start in the 2025-26 campaign before going down with the injury, averaging 19.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game across three matchups for Phoenix. He is shooting just 37.3 percent from the field this season, but Brooks scored 22, 21 and 15 points in his first three games in a Suns uniform.
With the veteran wing out on Thursday, the Suns may lean more on Devin Booker to carry the offense against the Clippers. Phoenix is favored in this matchup since both Kawhi Leonard and James Harden are out for the Clippers.
Here's a look at my favorite prop bet on the Suns' side for Thursday's Western Conference battle.
Best Suns Prop Bet vs. Clippers With Dillon Brooks Out
Devin Booker OVER 28.5 Points (-106)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Devin Booker could be in line for a big game on Thursday night:
This season, Devin Booker is averaging 31.0 points per game while shooting an impressive 51.6 percent from the field and 43.1 percent from beyond the arc.
With Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal no longer in Phoenix, a ton of the scoring load has fallen on Booker – especially with Jalen Green missing the start to the season.
Booker is averaging 19.9 shots per game, and he’s taken over 20 shots in four of his last five matchups. He’s scored at least 29 points in six of his eight games and finished with 28 points in one of the games where he missed this line.
The Clippers have actually been pretty shaky on defense to open the season, ranking 26th in the league in defensive rating, 16th in opponent field goal percentage and 27th in opponent 3-point percentage.
I’m expecting Booker to still have a major workload on Thursday even with Green listed as probable for this matchup. I’ll gladly take him to push 30 or more points for the seventh time in nine games.
