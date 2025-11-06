Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Devin Booker, Clippers vs. Suns)
Who’s ready to bet on the Los Angeles Clippers-Phoenix Suns matchup?
There is just one game in the NBA on Thursday night, as the league prepares for a loaded NBA Cup slate on Friday.
Still, the Suns and Clippers could be an intriguing matchup to bet on, especially since Los Angeles has struggled against the spread and played a handful of close games through the first two weeks of the season.
The Clippers have ruled out two key players – James Harden and Kawhi Leonard – which has led to the Suns being set as home favorites on Thursday. So, how should we bet on this Western Conference battle?
Here’s a complete breakdown of the best NBA bets for Nov. 6.
1 Season, 600 Bets: NBA Betting Record
- 2025-26 season record: 25-25 (-4.916 units)
- 2024-25 season record: 281-293-5 (-4.94 units)
- OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1316-1262-27 (+28.98 units)
NBA Best Bets Today
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Devin Booker OVER 28.5 Points (-106)
- Phoenix Suns Moneyline (-142) vs. Los Angeles Clippers
Devin Booker OVER 28.5 Points (-106)
This season, Devin Booker is averaging 31.0 points per game while shooting an impressive 51.6 percent from the field and 43.1 percent from beyond the arc.
With Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal no longer in Phoenix, a ton of the scoring load has fallen on Booker – especially with Jalen Green missing the start to the season.
Booker is averaging 19.9 shots per game, and he’s taken over 20 shots in four of his last five matchups. He’s scored at least 29 points in six of his eight games and finished with 28 points in one of the games where he missed this line.
The Clippers have actually been pretty shaky on defense to open the season, ranking 26th in the league in defensive rating, 16th in opponent field goal percentage and 27th in opponent 3-point percentage.
I’m expecting Booker to still have a major workload on Thursday even with Green listed as probable for this matchup. I’ll gladly take him to push 30 or more points for the seventh time in nine games.
Phoenix Suns Moneyline (-142) vs. Los Angeles Clippers
I was originally prepared to stay away from a side in this game, but the Clippers ruling out both Harden and Leonard has flipped my thinking.
Los Angeles is off to a slow start this season, going 3-4 through seven games, and it has yet to win on the road (0-2). Meanwhile, the Suns are a much better team at home (3-1) than they’ve been on the road this season.
Here’s a look at some of Phoenix’s advanced numbers at home vs. on the road:
Net Rating
- Home: +8.5 (8th in the NBA)
- Away: -15.7 (29th in the NBA)
Offensive Rating
- Home: 116.7 (16th in the NBA)
- Away: 109.1 (22nd in the NBA)
Defensive Rating
- Home: 108.3 (7th in the NBA)
- Away: 124.8 (29th in the NBA)
Effective Field Goal Percentage
- Home: 58.7% (5th in the NBA)
- Away: 51.3% (25th in the NBA)
Average Scoring Margin
- Home: +9.3 (8th in the NBA)
- Away: -16.0 (29th in the NBA)
It’s pretty clear that the Suns are a totally different team at home, as they’ve easily been one of the worst road teams in the league. Phoenix’s offensive rating goes up nearly seven points per 100 possessions at home while the team has posted a top-10 scoring margin.
Meanwhile, the Clippers are the worst team in the NBA in net rating on the road (-21.1), and now they’re down their two best offensive weapons against a Suns team that is expected to get Green back in the lineup.
I think that’s a massive lift for Phoenix, and it’s also worth noting that the Clippers are a dreadful 1-6 against the spread in their seven games this season. The Suns, on the other hand, are a perfect 4-0 against the number at home.
I’ll gladly take the Suns to win outright with Los Angeles trotting out a makeshift roster on Thursday.
