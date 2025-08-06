Does the Chargers' Keenan Allen Signing Impact Their Win Total Projection for 2025?
In the words of Matthew McConaughey, "Sometimes you gotta go back to go forward."
That's exactly what the Los Angeles Chargers are trying to do. They've been looking to add another receiver to their roster, and today they decided to sign Keenan Allen, who spent 11 seasons with the Chargers before leaving for Chicago last year. Now, he's back in Los Angeles to provide Justin Herbert some more support.
Does the signing boost the Chargers' chances of having a successful 2025 campaign? Let's take a look.
Chargers Win Total After Keenan Allen Signing
- Over 9.5 (-110)
- Under 9.5 (-110)
The win total for the Chargers has budged, but only in the slightest way. At the start of July, the Chargers' win total was set at 9.5, but the OVER was set at +100, the slight underdog of the two options.
A slight move toward the OVER now makes their win total of 9.5 a true coin flip between going over or under.
The small move is understandable. The 33-year-old receiver isn't expected to have a massive impact on the Chargers, and Ladd McConkey will still be their No. 1 option. What it does do is provide Herbert with a reliable target and will give the receiver room, a veteran presence that can help develop the young core.
The Chargers went 11-6 in 2024, so the 9.5 projected win total tells us oddsmakers and bettors expect a small regression from the team in 2025. They kick off their 2025 campaign in Brazil against the Kansas City Chiefs on September 5.
