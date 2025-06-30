Chargers Win Total Projection for 2025 Season (Will Los Angeles Win 10-Plus Games?)
The Los Angeles Chargers improved significantly under new coach Jim Harbaugh in 2024, increasing their wins from six to 11 in his first season, though they still trailed division leader Kansas City by four games.
They capped the season with a disappointing wild card performance against the Houston Texans — their second playoff berth in two seasons.
Let’s look deeper into their outlook on win totals for 2025.
Los Angeles Chargers 2025 Win Total
- Over 9.5 (+100)
- Under 9.5 (-120)
Chargers and Harbaugh Projected to Make Another Playoff Push
Harbaugh has never finished with a losing record in his five career NFL seasons, averaging 11 wins even with shorter schedules, which is a notable upgrade from the Chargers’ sub-eight-win average in the previous four years.
The Chargers are built to focus on the run, but last season their rushing attack severely underperformed, ranking low in key efficiency metrics compared to their stronger passing game. They added guard Mekhi Becton and running back Najee Harris, which should improve their ground game, with Becton boosting what is now one of the league’s best offensive lines.
But the defense also faces challenges after losing several key players, which could impact a unit that was previously among the best in the NFL. Last year, the Chargers struggled more in high-scoring games and benefited from facing a relatively weak schedule, but their 2025 slate looks similarly manageable albeit being the 12th-most difficult schedule overall.
The 2025 win total is set at 9.5, and while the Chargers have a reputation for dramatic collapses, their physical style under Harbaugh suggests the over brings value at even-money odds.
The Chargers share the second-highest win total in the AFC and are tied with five other NFL teams for the second-highest total overall.
They’re modestly priced to win the AFC West at +280, but with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs dominating the division, the value isn’t compelling. Their prices on all futures markets seems to be acknowledging Harbaugh’s past success, but recognizing tough competition from several strong teams in the AFC at the same time.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.