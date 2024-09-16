Don't Bet Arch Manning Heisman Trophy Futures Following Quinn Ewers Injury
Social media went crazy on Saturday after Quinn Ewers went down with what was later deemed a strained abdomen in Texas’ blowout win against UTSA.
Typically, when the Heisman Trophy favorite goes down with an injury that will be “week-to-week,” concern surrounds College Football Playoff contender Texas and Ewers' Heisman validity. However, backup Arch Manning was the focal point of this one. The nephew of Super Bowl champion Peyton and Eli Manning took over for Ewers and the five-star quarterback looked the part.
Manning completed nine of his 12 passes for 223 yards and four touchdowns while adding a 67-yard rushing touchdown in a 56-7 romp of UTSA.
The reaction was frenetic, as Manning saw his Heisman odds drop significantly.
Here’s the full updated Heisman Trophy odds list with players +3000 or shorter.
2024 Heisman Trophy Odds
- Cameron Ward, Miami (Florida): +450
- Jalen Milroe, Alabama: +600
- Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss: +600
- Dillon Gabriel, Oregon: +900
- Nico Iamaleava, Tennessee: +900
- Carson Beck, Georgia: +1400
- Miller Moss, USC: +1800
- Will Howard, Ohio State: +2000
- Ashton Jeanty, Boise State: +2000
- Quinn Ewers, Texas: +2200
- Avery Johnson, Kansas State: +2500
- Arch Manning, Texas: +2500
- Travis Hunter, Colorado: +3000
Don’t Bet Arch Manning Heisman Trophy Futures
I wasn’t advocating for Ewers' Heisman Trophy tickets last week after he became the favorite following the Longhorns’ win at Michigan, and I’m not sharing a positive thought on betting Manning to win the most prestigious award in college football at this price despite his last name.
First, Manning didn’t play in two full games, which was a death knell for all candidates in the past. Secondly, the expectation is that Ewers will only be "week-to-week." Now, if Manning lives up to his five-star billing and Ewers finds himself in a Wally Pipp scenario, Manning will continue to build equity in this market, but it will be misguided completely.
The margin is essentially zero. He will have to accumulate stats at an astronomical rate while playing in an SEC schedule that Texas as a whole is new to, including taking on Oklahoma on a neutral site and Georgia the following week. Kentucky and Texas A&M also loom at the end of the season as potent defenses that can limit Manning's production.
The price drop is not attached to reality and more the fanfare that Manning brings as a future superstar.
He is not even a contender for the award at the moment, use your money elsewhere.
