Quinn Ewers Heisman Odds Surge After Texas Win vs. Michigan
The biggest game on Saturday in Week 2 of the college football season was Texas traveling to face Michigan in a battle of two College Football Playoff teams from a year ago, except the Longhorns had its Heisman Trophy level quarterback back on the field while Michigan is clearly at the onset of a rebuild.
Following the Longhorns demolition of the defending National Champions, 31-12, led by quarterback Quinn Ewers, Texas has proven its CFP level while also producing a Heisman Trophy candidate in Ewers.
Ewers completed 24-of-36 passes for 246 yards with three touchdowns. While a modest stat line, the impact of the win is huge, and has moved him to be the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy in betting markets.
Ewers did a great job of dismantling the Wolverines' potent defense and out-pacing a rudderless offense as he led the way in Texas’ easy road win.
While there are plenty of challenging games to come for the newest members of the SEC, the Longhorns have made one of the biggest statements to date, which is reflected in the betting market.
Here are the updated Heisman Trophy odds following Week 2.
2024 Heisman Trophy Odds
- Quinn Ewers, Texas: +500
- Cameron Ward, Miami (Florida): +750
- Carson Beck, Georgia: +850
- Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss: +950
- Jalen Milroe, Alabama: +1000
- Dillon Gabriel, Oregon: +1200
- Nico Iamaleava, Tennessee: +1200
- Miller Moss, USC: +1800
- Will Howard, Ohio State: +2000
- Ashton Jeanty, Boise State: +2800
Quinn Ewers Now Heisman Trophy Betting Favorite
Ewers is the Heisman favorite, for now.
It’s a fluid market that reacts to the biggest news of the weekend, but may not indicate who is the most likely to win in the end. Ewers helped take care of Michigan, but his numbers were pedestrian, which can come into play later in the season when compared to gaudy numbers that the likes of Ward or Dart will put on for fellow CFP contenders.
Texas has proven its viability as a College Football Playoff contender and Ewers is primed to be in the Heisman discussion for much of this season, but we are still early on in what should be a chaotic college football season. There may be more opportunities to play on the current favorite in Ewers at better numbers.
