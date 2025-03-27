Grizzlies vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, March 27
Arguably the best matchup in the NBA on Thursday takes place in Oklahoma City as MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder host the Medmphis Grizzlies.
Memphis snapped a losing streak on Tuesday, but it has been banged up with Ja Morant out of the lineup recently. Morant has been ruled out once again on Thursday.
The Thunder have already clinched the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference with their seventh straight win, but can they also lock up the No. 1 record in the entire NBA?
There’s still some work to do on that front, but oddsmakers have OKC favored at home in this potential second-round playoff matchup.
Here’s a look at the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Thursday’s Western Conference showdown.
Grizzlies vs. Thunder Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Grizzlies +10 (-115)
- Thunder -10 (-105)
Moneyline
- Grizzlies: +360
- Thunder: -470
Total
- 238.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Grizzlies vs. Thunder How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, March 27
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Paycom Center
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local), NBA League Pass
- Grizzlies record: 44-28
- Thunder record: 60-12
Grizzlies vs. Thunder Injury Reports
Grizzlies Injury Report
- Marvin Bagley III – out
- Yuki Kawamura – out
- Zyon Pulling – out
- Lamar Stevens – questionable
- Ja Morant – out
- Brandon Clarke – out
- GG Jackson – out
Thunder Injury Report
- Ousmane Dieng – out
- Alex Ducas – out
- Isaiah Hartenstein – available
- Cason Wallace – questionable
- Ajay Mitchell – out
- Nikola Topic – out
- Aaron Wiggins – out
- Jalen Williams – questionable
Grizzlies vs. Thunder Best NBA Prop Bets
Oklahoma City Thunder Best NBA Prop Bet
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-160)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a great bet on Thursday:
As of late, Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been on fire from beyond the arc, hitting at least two 3-pointers in 17 of his 24 games since Feb. 1. On top of that, SGA is shooting a whooping 41.3 percent from deep during that stretch – way up from his season-long percentage of 37.2.
I’m buying Gilgeous-Alexander on Thursday against a Memphis team that ranks 25th in the NBA in opponent 3-pointers made per game this season. The Grizzlies also play an uptempo style, ranking No. 1 in the league in pace, which should lead to a ton of shots and possessions for both sides.
SGA is taking nearly six 3-pointers per game since Feb. 1, giving him a terrific floor when it comes to this prop.
Grizzlies vs. Thunder Prediction and Pick
This is a really tough matchup for the Grizzlies on the road without Morant, especially since the Thunder could get Jalen Williams (questionable) back in action for this matchup.
OKC still has a little work to do to lock up the No. 1 seed in the NBA, and the Thunder have been dominant all season long, ranking No. 1 in net rating while posting a 22-11-2 against the spread record as home favorites.
On top of that, OKC has won seven games in a row while posting the best net rating in the NBA over its last 10. Memphis, which recently snapped a losing streak, is still in the top 10 in net rating over its last 10 games, but it’s been nearly 10 points per 100 possessions worse than the Thunder over that stretch.
With Morant out, I question if the Grizzlies have the offensive firepower to keep up with this Thunder squad – especially since Memphis loves to push the pace and play high-scoring affairs.
I lean with laying the points with OKC, and I like this bet even more if Williams is able to return to the court.
Pick: Thunder -10 (-105 at DraftKings)
