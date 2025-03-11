Is Damian Lillard Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bucks vs. Pacers)
Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard is listed as probable for Tuesday night's matchup with the Indiana Pacers.
The Bucks have officially listed Lillard with "right groin soreness."
Dame has appeared in 53 games so far this season, and he's only missed three games since returning from a four-game absence in late December. Oddsmakers at DraftKings have the Bucks set as favorites on Tuesday, a sign that Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo (also probable) will suit up.
This is a huge game for the Bucks, as they hold a one-game lead on the Pacers in the standings and could clinch the season series with a win tonight. Lillard has struggled in the two games against the Pacers this season, scoring nine and 24 points, but the Bucks have won both of those meetings.
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Bucks are the team to back in this matchup:
The Bucks are coming off back-to-back losses over the weekend to the Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers, but I’m buying them on the road against Indiana tonight.
Since Haliburton went down, the Pacers have lost two games to the Atlanta Hawks and then hit rock bottom on Monday, losing by 18 to the Chicago Bulls. Indiana has given the Bucks issues over the last two seasons, but it’s clear that this team isn’t close to the same when Haliburton sits.
Indiana is just 3-5 against the spread as a home underdog this season, and it ranks behind the Bucks in net rating for the season and over these teams’ last 10 games.
The Pacers are 0-4 in the four games that Haliburton has missed, and with his status uncertain, I’ll gladly take Milwaukee to win this game at such a short price. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard should be good to go on Tuesday, as they are both probable on the Bucks’ latest injury report.
Lillard should be good to go tonight, and the All-Star guard enters this matchup averaging 25.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game while shooting 45.3 percent from the field and 37.8 percent from 3.
