Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Bucks vs. Pacers, Cade Cunningham)
Tuesday’s NBA action features a short slate of just four games, but there is a potential first-round playoff matchup that highlights the action.
The Milwaukee Bucks are road favorites on Tuesday against the Indiana Pacers, who have dropped three games in a row without guard Tyrese Haliburton. With Haliburton’s status up in the air due to a hip injury, the Bucks may be undervalued in this matchup.
I have a pick for that game, as well as one player prop to consider for this four-game slate. Let’s break down the plays!
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024-25 season record: 179-170-4 (+1.49 units)
- OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1189-1115-26 (+39.59 units)
NBA Best Bets Today
- Milwaukee Bucks Moneyline (-142) vs. Indiana Pacers – 0.5 unit
- Cade Cunningham OVER 8.5 Assists (-140) – 0.5 unit
Milwaukee Bucks Moneyline (-142) vs. Indiana Pacers – 0.5 unit
The Bucks are coming off back-to-back losses over the weekend to the Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers, but I’m buying them on the road against Indiana tonight.
Since Haliburton went down, the Pacers have lost two games to the Atlanta Hawks and then hit rock bottom on Monday, losing by 18 to the Chicago Bulls. Indiana has given the Bucks issues over the last two seasons, but it’s clear that this team isn’t close to the same when Haliburton sits.
Indiana is just 3-5 against the spread as a home underdog this season, and it ranks behind the Bucks in net rating for the season and over these teams’ last 10 games.
The Pacers are 0-4 in the four games that Haliburton has missed, and with his status uncertain, I’ll gladly take Milwaukee to win this game at such a short price. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard should be good to go on Tuesday, as they are both probable on the Bucks’ latest injury report.
Cade Cunningham OVER 8.5 Assists (-140) – 0.5 unit
Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons are massive favorites on Tuesday night, and I think there is some value in taking Cunningham to go OVER his assists prop against the Washington Wizards.
Washington ranks 25th in the NBA in opponent assists per game, and Cunningham had 10 dimes in his first meeting with them this season.
The Pistons guard is having a career year, earning his first All-Star nod while averaging 25.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 9.3 assists per game. Overall, Cunningham is averaging over 15 potential assists per game.
He and the Pistons should have a field day against a Washington defense that is dead last in the league in opponent points per game and 28th in defensive rating. Cunningham is a great buy low candidate after failing to clear this line in each of his last two games.
