Is LeBron James Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Knicks vs. Lakers)

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is listed as probable for Thursday's matchup against the New York Knicks due to left foot injury management.
James has popped up on the injury report quite a bit with this ailment, but the four-time champion has not missed a game since Feb. 8 and has only missed four games all season long.
The Lakers find themselves as home favorites on Thursday night against the Knicks as they look to extend their winning streak to eight games. The NBA's Western Conference Player of the Month in February, James is in the middle of yet another fantastic season.
The 40-year-old is averaging 24.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 8.5 assists per game for Los Angeles, and he dropped 33 points in his last matchup with the Knicks.
With James listed as probable, he should play in this game. Here's how to wager on him in the prop market against New York.
Best LeBron James Prop Bet for Lakers vs. Knicks
LeBron James OVER 26.5 Points (-115)
Earlier today, I shared my favorite prop bet for James in today's best props for Lakers-Knicks:
James torched the Knicks for 33 points in their meeting at Madison Square Garden, and he’s averaging 28.7 points per game since Feb. 1 (13 games) while shooting 54.2 percent from the field and 43.2 percent from 3.
The four-time champion has 27 or more points in five of his last seven games and seven of the 13 matchups he’s played in since Feb. 1.
The Knicks are just 26th in the league in defensive rating over their last 10 games, so I wouldn’t be shocked to see James have a big scoring night at home on Thursday.
