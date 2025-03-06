Knicks vs. Lakers Best NBA Prop Bets (Target Josh Hart, LeBron James on Thursday)
For the second and final time this season, the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers face off as L.A. looks to extend its winning streak to eight games.
I previewed this matchup earlier today here, but why don’t we look at some player props for this marquee matchup?
Lakers star LeBron James had a massive game against the Knicks earlier this season in a 16-point road win, and he could be a player to target once again in the prop market on Thursday.
Plus, there is one Knick that I’m eyeing with several players on the injury report ahead of this matchup.
Here’s a full breakdown of my three favorite prop plays on March 6.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Knicks vs. Lakers
- LeBron James OVER 26.5 Points (-115)
- Josh Hart OVER 8.5 Rebounds (-115)
- Luka Doncic OVER 16.5 Rebounds and Assists (-110)
LeBron James OVER 26.5 Points (-115)
James torched the Knicks for 33 points in their meeting at Madison Square Garden, and he’s been averaging 28.7 points per game since Feb. 1 (13 games) while shooting 54.2 percent from the field and 43.2 percent from 3.
The four-time champion has 27 or more points in five of his last seven games and seven of the 13 matchups he’s played in since Feb. 1.
The Knicks are just 26th in the league in defensive rating over their last 10 games, so I wouldn’t be shocked to see James have a big scoring night at home on Thursday.
Josh Hart OVER 8.5 Rebounds (-115)
With OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa, and Mitchell Robinson all questionable on Thursday, if the Knicks win, Josh Hart may have to do even more work than usual on the glass.
Hart has failed to clear this prop in each of his last three games, but he’s still averaging 9.6 rebounds per game heading into Thursday’s matchup.
Hart could have a big game on the glass against a Lakers team that has been forced to play small at times since moving on from Anthony Davis. When these teams matched up in New York, Hart snagged 13 rebounds and recorded a triple-double.
Luka Doncic OVER 16.5 Rebounds and Assists (-110)
Since his minutes limit was lifted, Luka Doncic has gotten closer to his old self for the Lakers, averaging 9.3 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game across his last seven matchups.
Doncic has cleared 16.5 rebounds and assists in five of those games, picking up either double-digit boards or dimes in each of those matchups. He should be able to stuff the stat sheet against a Knicks team that has struggled on defense all season long (18th in defensive rating).
In his last game, Luka racked up an insane 23 rebounds and assists in a Lakers win.
