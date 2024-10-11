Jaguars vs. Bears Best NFL Prop Bets for Week 6 (Trevor Lawrence Has Tough Challenge vs. Chicago Secondary)
For the second straight week, we have early morning NFL action to watch and bet on Sunday. The Jacksonville Jaguars will take on the Chicago Bears in an interconference showdown in London.
If you want to check out the betting odds and best bet for the game, you'll find them in my full betting preview here. In this article, we're talking player props. One of the best things about betting on player props is the outcome of the game doesn't matter, all that matters is how the player you bet on performs.
Let's take a look at my two favorite player props for this Sunday morning showdown.
Jaguars vs. Bears Player Props
- Rome Odunze OVER 3.5 Receptions (+126)
- Trevor Lawrence UNDER 230.5 Passing Yards (-115)
Rome Odunze OVER 3.5 Receptions (+126)
When I look at the Bears' numbers so far this season the amount of targets Rome Odunze has seen jumps off the page to me. He has seen 29 targets in five games yet has hauled in only 15 of them. Those reception numbers should grow as long as he continues to be targeted early and often in these games.
Considering the Jaguars are allowing 26.0 completions per game, the fourth most in the NFL, there are going to be plenty of receptions to be spread around in Sunday's London game. I love that we can get plus-money on Odunze to haul in at least four of them.
Trevor Lawrence UNDER 230.5 Passing Yards (-115)
Trevor Lawrence had a massive game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5, but now he has a tough task ahead of him in Week 6. The Bears' secondary has been one of the best in the NFL so far this season, keeping teams to just 5.7 yards per pass attempt and 174.0 passing yards per game.
He's gone UNDER 230.5 passing yards in all but one game this season and now that he has to take on the best secondary he's faced so far, I'm confident he won't go over this number on Sunday morning.
