Jaguars vs. Bears Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 6
The NFL will return to London for the second straight week. This week's edition of the London game will feature an interconference showdown between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears. This will be the first of two London games the Jaguars will play in.
Caleb Williams and the Bears' offense seems to have found their stride in Week 5, running away with a blowout win against the Carolina Panthers. Meanwhile, the Jaguars got their first win of the season, beating the Indianapolis Colts on a last-second field goal.
Let's dive into the odds for the Week 6 edition of NFL London.
Jaguars vs. Bears Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Jaguars +1.5 (-105)
- Bears -1.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Jaguars +110
- Bears -130
Total
- OVER 44.5 (-110)
- UNDER 44.5 (-110)
Jaguars vs. Bears How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 6
- Time: 9:30 a.m. EST
- Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): NFL Network
- Jaguars record: 1-4
- Bears record: 3-2
Jaguars vs. Bears Betting Trends
- Jaguars are 3-8 ATS in their last 11 games
- Bears are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games vs. Jaguars
- Jaguars have lost seven straight games vs. NFC North opponents
- Bears are 8-3-1 ATS in their last 12 games
- The UNDER is 10-5 in the Bears' last 15 games
Jaguars vs. Bears Injury Reports
Jaguars Injury Report
- Daniel Thomas, S - Questionable
- Yasir Abdullah, LB - Questionable
- Devin Duvernay, WR - Questionable
- Travis Etienne Jr., RB - Questionable
- Evan Engram, TE - Questionable
Bears Injury Reports
- Terell Smith, CB - Out
- Zacch Pickens, DT - Out
- Jaquan Brisker, S - Questionable
- Tevan Jenkins, G - Questionable
- Stephen Carlson, TE - IR
Jaguars vs. Bears Key Players to Watch
Jacksonville Jaguars
Trevor Lawrence: People were waiting for the Trevor Lawrence breakout game this season and it came in Week 5. He blew the door off the Colts, completing 82.4% of passes for 371 yards and two touchdowns. The frustration with Lawrence comes with the fact we know those types of games are possible with him, but we need to see him play at that level at a more consistent clip.
Chicago Bears
D.J. Moore: The Bears top receiver had a huge game in Week 5, hauling in five receptions for 105 yards and two touchdowns. He should be well poised to have another good game against one of the worst secondaries in the NFL in the Jaguars.
Jaguars vs. Bears Prediction and Pick
I broke down in this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets" why I love the Bears to win and cover the short spread in London:
All the focus around the Jacksonville Jaguars this season has been Trevor Lawrence and their offense, but nobody has recognized the real issue with this team; their defense. The Jaguars are allowing the second most yards per play at 6.0 while also ranking 31st in opponent EPA/play.
Most notably, the Bears' offense with Caleb Williams is starting to hit their stride and now they get to face the worst passing defense in the league. The Jaguars rank dead last in the NFL in opponent dropback EPA. Meanwhile, the Bears lead the entire league in that stat.
Considering the Jaguars rank eighth in passing play percentage (61.46%), the Bears' secondary is going to cause a ton of issues for Lawrence and their receiving core. Even if they do find something, they'll need to score in bunches to survivor poor defensive play and win this game.
Stylistically, this is a dream matchup for Chicago.
Pick: Bears -1.5 (-115)
