Is Kahleah Copper Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Mercury vs. Valkyries)
For the third straight game, Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper has been ruled out with a hamstring injury.
Copper, who missed the start of the season with a knee injury, has appeared in just six games for Phoenix this season, yet the team is second in the WNBA standings at 14-6.
Copper's injury may end up keeping her out through the All-Star break this coming weekend, as the Mercury only have one more game (Wednesday against the top-seeded Minnesota Lynx) on their schedule after Monday's clash with the Golden State Valkyries.
With Copper out, the Mercury are set as 1.5-point road underdogs at DraftKings Sportsbook on Monday. Golden State, which is 7-3 at home in the 2025 season, is one of the best teams against the psread (13-7) in the WNBA.
In addition to Copper being sidelined, star forward Satou Sabally (ankle) has also been ruled out for the third game in a row. Sabally has been in a walking boot recently despite the fact that the Mercury are saying she is just day-to-day.
Even with both star players out for Phoenix, it has won back-to-back games. The Mercury beat the Dallas Wings by 30 points and the Lynx by eight points in their last two games behind big showings from Sami Whitcomb and Alyssa Thomas.
With Copper out, I'd expect both Whitcomb and Thomas to take on expanded roles scoring the ball on offense against a Golden State defense that is No. 4 in the WNBA in defensive rating.
Phoenix enters this game with a 5-3 record on the road and a 12-8 record against the spread in the 2025 season.
Copper, despite playing in just six games and being on a minutes limit since returning from a knee procedure, is averaging 16.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game while shooting 42.5 percent from the field and 44.8 percent from beyond the arc.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
