Kings vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Jan. 27

Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks are looking to win a third game in a row after a rough start to the month of January.

New York has fallen behind the Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference standings, but it is heavily favored at home on Tuesday night against the Sacramento Kings.

The Kings upset the Knicks earlier this season, but they were blown out by the Detroit Pistons on Sunday to fall to 3-19 on the road. The loss was the Kings’ fifth in the row, and there’s a chance the team looks to sell at the deadline if anyone is interested in Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan.

Meanwhile, the Knicks have won back-to-back games since a players only meeting last week, and it is now 17-6 straight up at home and 14-8 against the spread when favored.

Can New York cover this spread and split the season series with the Kings?

Let’s take a look at the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Tuesday’s contest.

Kings vs. Knicks Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Kings +13.5 (-112)

Knicks -13.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Kings: +525

Knicks: -750

Total

230.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Kings vs. Knicks How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 27

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Madison Square Garden

How to Watch (TV): MSG, NBC Sports California

Kings record: 12-35

Knicks record: 27-18

Kings vs. Knicks Injury Reports

Kings Injury Report

Zach LaVine – questionable

Malik Monk – questionable

Keegan Murray – out

Daeqwon Plowden – out

Isaiah Stevens – out

Knicks Injury Report

Trey Jemison III – questionable

Kevin McCullar Jr. – questionable

Dillon Jones – questionable

Kings vs. Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet

Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet

Karl-Anthony Towns UNDER 20.5 Points (-122)

In today’s best NBA props for SI Betting , I shared why I’m fading Towns against the Kings:

It’s been a rough month for Karl-Anthony Towns, who is coming off one of his worst games of the season on Saturday against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Towns played just 16 minutes in that game and fouled out, falling short of 20 points for the second game in a row. An All-NBA selection last season, Towns is averaging just 16.6 points per game in the month of January while shooting 44.5 percent from the field.



One could argue that the Knicks have looked better with Mitchell Robinson on the floor – he had a massive impact on Saturday – and Towns is averaging just 20.5 points per game for the entire season.

So, I’m fading him at home against the Sacramento Kings, a team that held KAT to 13 points on 5-of-14 shooting in a loss earlier this month. Even though Jalen Brunson left that game early with an ankle injury, Towns was unable to pick up the slack for the Knicks’ offense.

He’s failed to clear 20.5 points in 11 of his 15 games since Christmas Day, averaging 17.5 points per game during that stretch. I can’t trust him on Tuesday, especially since he’s seen his minutes drop in the Knicks’ last two wins.

Kings vs. Knicks Prediction and Pick

The Knicks are one of the best teams in the NBA at home, going 14-8 against the spread as home favorites and 17-6 straight up this season.

So, I like them at this number against a Kings team that is awful on the road (3-19) in the 2025-26 campaign.

The Kings are struggling to cover the spread as road dogs, going 8-14 while posting an average scoring differential of -13.8 points in those games. With Keegan Murray out and Zach LaVine and Malik Monk questionable, the Kings have very little margin for error against a Knicks team that may be getting back on track after an ugly start to the month.

Despite the Knicks’ struggles over their last 10 games, they still have a better net rating than the Kings during that stretch. Plus, Sacramento’s road net rating is -13.1 – the worst mark in the NBA.

Pick: Knicks -13.5 (-108 at DraftKings)

