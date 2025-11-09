Is Kyler Murray Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Cardinals vs. Seahawks)
The Arizona Cardinals placed quarterback Kyler Murray on injured reserve this week, knocking him out for at least the tema's next four games as he deals with a midfoot injury.
The former No. 1 overall pick hasn't been great this season, completing 68.3 percent of his passes for just 962 yards, six scores and three picks across five starts. Arizona is 2-3 in those games. Now, the Cardinals appear to be turning to veteran Jacoby Brissett as their starter for the foreseeable future, and Murray may have played his final snap in Arizona.
With Brissett set to start on Sunday, the Cardinals are seven-point underdogs in the odds at DraftKings against the Seattle Seahawks.
Arizona opened the week as a 6.5-point underdog, but that was before Brissett beat the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night to move the team to 3-5 in eight games this season.
Murray's future with the Cardinals is in jeopardy, and it's not just for playing again this season. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that a "a separation is imminent" between Murray and the Cardinals.
“The Arizona Cardinals made a big decision this week regarding Kyler Murray,” Schefter wrote. “Now another decision awaits -- one that impacts the future of both the quarterback and the franchise.
“The Cardinals must decide by this offseason whether to try to trade Murray, release him or pay another $19.5 million in guaranteed money that becomes due on the fifth day of the new league year in mid-March.
“Arizona and Murray are expected to have extensive discussions to help determine whether to move forward together or go their own ways. Many sources believe the latter is the likely outcome, with one source saying this week that ‘a separation is imminent.’”
The decision to put Murray on injured reserve certainly feels like a move the team made to start Brissett without causing a massive quarterback controversy. Still, the Jonathan Gannon is saying the move was a collective decision that was the best for Murray and the team.
"Murray is eligible to return in Week 14 against the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 7. Gannon said placing Murray on injured reserve was a collective decision between the Cardinals and the quarterback, along with his representatives, adding it was the best thing to do for both the player and team," Schefter wrote.
For now, the Cardinals will aim to make a playoff push with Brissett at quarterback, but they're long shots to do so at +1000 to make the postseason.
