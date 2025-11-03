NFL Week 10 Opening Odds for Every Game (Packers Favored vs. Eagles, Rams Favored vs. 49ers)
The NFL is halfway through the 2025 season, and Week 10 features a loaded slate, including some crucial NFC matchups between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers and a Monday Night Football clash between the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers.
There are four teams that won't suit up in Week 10, as the Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals, Tennessee Titans and Dallas Cowboys are all on the bye.
This week brings back international games, as the Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts will head across the pond to play in Berlin on Sunday morning. That's not the only standalone game to watch, as the Denver Broncos are massive favorites against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night and the Los Angeles Chargers are favored on Sunday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
A ton of playoff-caliber teams are facing off in Week 10, which means the postseason standings could look a lot different in both conferences by the end of Monday. With just eight or nine games remaining for each squad in the 2025 season, the playoff push is on.
Here's a look at the opening odds to help bettors get a jump start on some early leans for Week 10.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
NFL Odds for Every Week 10 Game
Thursday Night Football – Nov. 6
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos
- Spread: Broncos -10 (-110)
- Total: 42.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sunday, Nov. 9 – NFL Berlin Game
Atlanta Falcons vs. Indianapolis Colts
- Spread: Colts -6.5 (-110)
- Total: 48.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sunday, Nov. 9 – 1 p.m. EST Games
New York Giants vs. Chicago Bears
- Spread: Bars -3.5 (-110)
- Total: 48.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Cleveland Browns vs. New York Jets
- Spread: Jets -1.5 (-110)
- Total: 37.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans
- Spread: Texans -1.5 (-110)
- Total: 39.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins
- Spread: Bills -8.5 (-110)
- Total: 50.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
New England Patriots vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Spread: Buccaneers -2.5 (-110)
- Total: 48.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Baltimore Ravens vs. Minnesota Vikings
- Spread: Ravens -3 (-115)
- Total: 48.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers
- Spread: Panther -5.5 (-110)
- Total: 40.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sunday, Nov. 9 – 4 p.m. EST Games
Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks
- Spread: Seahawks -6.5 (-110)
- Total: 44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Detroit Lions vs. Washington Commanders
- Spread: Lions -3 (-120)
- Total: 51.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers
- Spread: Rams -3 (-120)
- Total: 48.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sunday Night Football – Nov. 9
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Los Angeles Chargers
- Spread: Chargers -3 (-120)
- Total: 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Monday Night Football – Nov. 10
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers
- Spread: Packers -2.5 (-112)
- Total: 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
