Lakers vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Jan. 22

Thursday’s eight-game NBA slate closes out with the battle for Los Angeles, as Luka Doncic and the Lakers hit the road to play James Harden and the Clippers.

Both of these teams have been dealing with injuries as of late, as Austin Reaves (calf) remains out while the Clippers have been down Kawhi Leonard for the last three games. The two-time NBA Finals MVP is listed as questionable for Thursday night’s matchup.

Back-to-back wins have thrust the Lakers into the No. 5 spot in the Western Conference, but they have been one of the worst defensive teams in the league over the last few months. That could be a major issue against a surging Clippers team that has won seven of 10 games and is back in the mix for a play-in tournament spot.

Oddsmakers have set the Clippers as -112 favorites to win this matchup, but that could shift drastically if Leonard ends up getting ruled out.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this Western Conference showdown.

Lakers vs. Clippers Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

Lakers +1.5 (-118)

Clippers -1.5 (-102)

Moneyline

Lakers: -108

Clippers: -112

Total

222.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Lakers vs. Clippers How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Jan. 22

Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Intuit Dome

How to Watch (TV): Prime Video

Lakers record: 26-16

Clippers record: 19-24

Lakers vs. Clippers Injury Reports

Lakers Injury Report

Austin Reaves – out

Adou Thiero – out

Clippers Injury Report

Kawhi Leonard – questionable

Derrick Jones Jr. – out

Bradley Beal – out

Chris Paul – out

Bogdan Bogdanovic – out

Lakers vs. Clippers Best NBA Prop Bets

Lakers Best NBA Prop Bet

LeBron James OVER 12.5 Rebounds and Assists (-107)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why James is a great prop target with Reaves still out:

After a bit of a slower start to the season, James has returned to his usual form, averaging 22.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game despite the fact that he turned 41 years old last month.

In the month of January, James is averaging 7.7 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game, clearing 12.5 rebounds and assists in eight of his 10 matchups. He's really come on in both departments with Reaves out, giving the Lakers a huge playmaking boost.

For the season, James is averaging 9.6 rebound chances and 12.0 potential assists per game, giving him a pretty solid floor when it comes to this prop.

Since he's averaging over 15 rebounds and assists per night this month, I think he's a steal at this number against the Clippers.

Lakers vs. Clippers Prediction and Pick

These teams have split their two meetings this season, with the Clippers winning handily at home the last time they played.

However, bettors are going to want to wait and see if Leonard is able to suit up before backing the Clips to win this matchup.

I actually think there is some value in the Lakers as underdogs, as they are 16-5 straight up against teams that are under .500 and will have James and Luka Doncic in action and coming off an off day.

The Clippers are playing better as of late, but they are still under .500 against teams that are .500 or better and lost by 28 to Chicago with Leonard sidelined in their last game.

Unless Kawhi returns on Thursday, the Clippers are a tough team to bet on, and I’d rather bet on the Lakers as underdogs with the potential for this spread to flip in their favor.

Pick: Lakers +1.5 (-118 at DraftKings)

