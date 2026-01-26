Louisville vs. Duke Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Monday, Jan. 26

The Duke Blue Devils are still undefeated in ACC play at 7-0 and 18-1 overall. They have a tough test ahead of them tonight when they host another nationally-ranked ACC team, the Louisville Cardinals, who come in at 23rd in the country.

These two teams faced each other back on January 6, and Duke came away with a win by a final score of 84-73. Now that they're on their home court, can the Blue Devils put together another double-digit victory? Let's dive into it.

Louisville vs. Duke Odds, Spread, and Total

Spread

Louisville +8.5 (-110)

Duke -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Louisville +320

Duke -420

Total

OVER 157.5 (-110)

UNDER 157.5 (-110)

Louisville vs. Duke How to Watch

Date: Monday, January 26

Game Time: 7:00 pm ET

Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Louisville Record: 14-5 (4-3 in ACC)

Duke Record: 18-1 (7-0 in ACC)

Louisville vs. Duke Betting Trends

Louisville is 1-5 ATS in its last six games

The UNDER is 5-1 in Louisville's last six games

Louisville is 0-4-1 ATS in its last five games vs. Duke

Duke is 4-1 ATS in its last five games

Duke has won 20 straight home games

Duke is 11-5 ATS in its last 16 games vs. ACC opponents

Louisville vs. Duke Key Player to Watch

Cameron Boozer, F - Duke Blue Devils

Cameron Boozer is the betting favorite to win the Wooden Award for good reason. He's averaging 23.7 points per game, along with 9.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.9 steals. He put up 27 points, eight rebounds, and four assists in the first meeting with the Cardinals. If he has another game like that tonight, Duke is going to be tough to beat.

Louisville vs. Duke Prediction and Pick

In today's edition of Daily Dunk, I broke down why I'm betting on Duke to win and cover:

Betting $100 Every Day for a Year: Day 22



$30: Duke -7.5 (-106)

$30: Arizona -2 (-110)

$20: Flyers -110

$20: Zach Hyman OVER 0.5 Goals +135



Yesterday: 1-3 (-$42.22)

YTD: 33-46 (-$-320.93) pic.twitter.com/Co5HK6iw3k — Iain MacMillan (@IainMacBets) January 26, 2026

Both teams rank inside the top 70 in the country in 3-point field goal percentage, but it's Duke that defends the perimeter far better. Duke ranks 63rd in opponent 3-point field goal percentage, while Louisville ranks 157th. It's also worth noting that the Cardinals' 3-point field goal percentage drops 5.3% when playing on the road, which could play a significant role in tonight's outcome.

It's hard to bet against this Duke team. The Blue Devils rank 10th in offensive efficiency and ninth in defensive efficiency.

Pick: Duke -8.5 (-110) via Caesars

