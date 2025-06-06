Mariners vs. Angels Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Friday, June 6
The Mariners look to flip their fortunes on Friday in Anaheim after completing their homestand by getting swept by the Orioles. Seattle dropped to 1 ½ games behind Houston in the process and gets a chance to gain ground back with a divisional foe on deck.
Los Angeles will host the M’s, while 5 ½ games back from first in the AL West. The Angels dropped a wacky 11-9 decision to the Red Sox on Thursday, but had already secured the series.
Bryce Miller (2-4, 5.36 ERA) will face Kyle Hendricks (2-6, 5.34 ERA) for the Mariners and Angels, respectively. Miller has shown some inconsistency and low strikeout totals as of late, posting three earned runs and only two strikeouts in five innings against the Twins on Saturday.
Hendricks has also been shaky. He’s relinquished at least three runs in each of his last five games.
Let’s break this down and come up with a player prop and game prediction for Friday’s series opener.
Mariners vs. Angels Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Mariners -1.5 (+108)
- Angels +1.5 (-130)
Moneyline
- Mariners (-136)
- Angels (+116)
Total
- Over 9.5 (+100)
- Under 9.5 (-122)
Mariners vs. Angels Probable Pitchers
- Mariners: Bryce Miller (2-4, 5.36 ERA)
- Angels: Kyle Hendricks (2-6, 5.34 ERA)
Mariners vs. Angels How to Watch
- Date: Friday, June 6, 2025
- Time: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Venue: Angel Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ROOTNW, FDSN West
- Mariners Record: 32-29
- Angels Record: 28-33
Mariners vs. Angels Best MLB Prop Bet
- Jorge Polanco to Hit a Home Run (+390 at FanDuel)
Hendricks has been exposed to power hitting on both sides of the plate, and I like a home run prop against the away pitcher at Angels Stadium on Friday. So I’m in agreement with SI’s Iain MacMillan on taking Jorge Polanco to go yard at +390. MacMillan emphasized in his Friday Daily Dingers column how the Halos bullpen allows the most home runs in all of baseball, while Hendricks’ home run per nine rate has creeped up to 1.7. Polanco’s .487 SLG and 10 home runs could catch fire in this one.
Mariners vs. Angels Prediction and Pick
For as low as this Angels team is in the standings, they hit a .406 SLG, which ranks ninth overall. This could pay dividends on Friday as Miller is ice-cold across his barrelled ball metrics. On the other hand, the Angels have the third-worst bullpen ERA (5.75) and have had troubles with keeping the baseball inside the ballpark — Angels pitching has allowed 80 home runs in 61 games, which is 25th overall. Hendricks is a weak strikeout pitcher (bottom 8% at 15.5 % clip), and while Seattle’s offense is disappointing, Raleigh and Julio Rodriguez lead a top-heavy lineup that can compensate at the friendly Angel Stadium. So, we’ve got a pair of pitchers with ERAs exceeding 5.30 and a ballpark that favors hitters; it’s allowed the fourth-most home runs over the last three seasons.
Pick: Over 9.5 (-115 at FanDuel)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.