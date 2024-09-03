Massive Bet on Texans vs. Colts Drops Ahead of NFL Week 1
We're days away from the first NFL Sunday of the season and as we get closer, there are some big bets rolling in on the opening slate of games.
In terms of wagers on point spreads, one of the biggest ones we've seen this week is a $135k wager on the Houston Texans to win and cover the 2.5-point spread at Caesars Sportsbook. At -120 odds, the wager would win the bettor a profit of $122,727.27 if the Texans are successful.
If you've read my betting preview for the game, you know that I'm on the opposite side of this wager, taking the Colts, but it's tough to argue against a bet on the Texans. Houston is one of the most hyped teams in the NFL heading into 2024 after C.J. Stroud led the Texans to an AFC South title along with a historic Offensive Rookie of the Year performance.
The two teams split the season series in 2023. The Colts beat the Texans in Week 2 by a final score of 31-20. Houston got its revenge in Week 18, beating them 23-19 to clinch a playoff spot and eventually the AFC South title.
The story of the game will be the return of Anthony Richardson, who only played in four games in his rookie season before suffering a season-ending injury. He went 6-of-10 for 56 yards along with 35 rushing yards and two touchdowns in Week 2 against the Texans last season before leaving the game with an injury.
The first game of the 2024 edition of this rivalry will take place at 1pm et this Sunday. The rematch will take place in Houston in Week 8.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.