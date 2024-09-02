Texans vs. Colts Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 1
Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season will feature an AFC South showdown between the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts. It will be a rematch of last year's dramatic Week 18 showdown that saw the Texans squeak out the win, eventually leading them to win the AFC South.
The story of the game will be the return of Anthony Richardson. The No. 4 pick from the 2023 draft played in just four games in his rookie season before suffering a season-ending injury. He looked good at times in those games, but also completed just 59.5% of passes. This will be the first time we've seen him in action in almost a year.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on this Week 1 showdown.
Texans vs. Colts Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Texans -2.5 (-110)
- Colts +2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Texans -140
- Colts +115
Total
- OVER 49 (-110)
- UNDER 49 (-110)
Texans vs. Colts How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 8
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Texans record: 0-0
- Colts record: 0-0
Texans vs. Colts Betting Trends
- Colts are 10-4-1 SU and 10-5 ATS in the last 15 meetings between these teams
- Texans are 8-4 ATS in their last 12 road games
- The UNDER is 12-3 the last 15 times the Texans played in Indianapolis
- Colts are 1-4 ATS in their last five games
- Colts are 0-9-1 straight up in its last 10 Week 1 games
Texans vs. Colts Injury Reports
Texans Injury Report
- Will Anderson Jr., DE - Questionable
- Kris Boyd, CB - Questionable
Colts Injury Report
- Josh Downs, WR - Questionable
- Trey Sermon, RB - Questionable
- JuJu Brents, CB - Questionable
- Tanor Bortolini, G - Questionable
Texans vs. Colts Key Players to Watch
Houston Texans
Joe Mixon: The Texans had everything on offense last season except for a run game. Dameon Pierce and company failed to get anything going on the ground, so Houston brought in Joe Mixon from the Bengals to hopefully fix the issue. To be a true contender in the AFC, they need to find a way to get the ball moving on the ground.
Indianapolis Colts
Anthony Richardson: The player to watch this game is Anthony Richardson, who will be making his fifth start of his career after going 2-2 as a starter in 2023 before going down with an injury. In those four appearances he completed 59.5% of passes for 577 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception while adding 136 rushing yards in 25 attempts.
Texans vs. Colts Prediction and Pick
The 2024 edition of the "Road to 272 Bets" and I've locked in my pick for this Week 1 AFC South showdown:
The market is higher on the Texans than I personally am. Don't forget the Colts, with Gardner Minshew as their quarterback, was a fourth-down-dropped pass away from beating the Texans and winning the AFC South last season.
Houston has become the flashy and sexy team heading into this season, but the Colts almost made some solid offseason moves. Now with Anthony Richardson back and healthy, this team can do enough to keep this game close at home.
Pick: Colts +2.5 (-108)
