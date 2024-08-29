Miami vs. Florida Final Score Prediction for College Football Week 1 (Oddsmakers Expecting Close Game)
The Miami Hurricanes are the No. 19 team in the country heading into their road opener against the Florida Gators.
After back-to-back subpar finishes in the SEC, the Gators would love to make a statement behind quarterback Graham Mertz, who is returning for his second season with the team.
Meanwhile, Miami has its sights set on the College Football Playoff with a new face – Cam Ward – at quarterback.
Here’s a look at the odds and our prediction for the final score in this Week 1 matchup.
Miami vs. Florida Odds, Spread and Total for College Football Week 1
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Miami -2.5 (-112)
- Florida +2.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Miami: -135
- Florida: +114
Total
- 54 (Over -112/Under -108)
Oddsmakers are giving the Hurricanes a slight edge here on the road after they reloaded their roster through the transfer portal this offseason.
Can the Hurricanes not only compete in the ACC but for a National Championship as well? Winning on the road in Week 1 at The Swamp would be massive for the No. 19 ranked team in the nation.
Here’s a look at our prediction for the final score of this game, with some insight from our resident College Football Expert Reed Wallach.
Miami vs. Florida Final Score Prediction
Wallach’s best bet for this game is the OVER, and the total has actually dropped half a point since earlier in the week to 54.
Here’s what he had to say about both defenses in this game:
To me, both issues come in the secondary as the Gators are fresh off a 2023 campaign that checked in 110th in EPA/Pass and forced only three interceptions last season. The team did look to replenish the secondary with the transfer portal, including DJ Douglas from Alabama and Trikweze Bridges from Oregon, but the team will have question marks here after such a dismal season.
However, the Hurricanes also may struggle against the pass. Miami needs to replace four starters in the secondary, including safeties Kamren Kinchens and James Williams in addition to both starting cornerbacks.
With Cam Ward now under center for the Hurricanes, they should be a more high-powered offense in the 2024 season.
Still, the question comes down to whether or not Miami can win this game. Wallach hinted that he’d side with Florida if this spread crept up to three points.
If the spread hit a field goal, I’d side with the Gators, but I believe that we can see each team get into the mid-20s with talent on offense taking advantage of suspect play on each defense.
Based on his analysis, I’m expecting a high-scoring affair that should be a close game. Given Florida’s scary home-field advantage at The Swamp (9-4 the last two seasons despite subpar finishes), I think it will hang around on Saturday.
Final Score Prediction: Miami 30, Florida 28
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.