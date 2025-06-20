NFC West Division Odds for 2025 Season (49ers Pegged to Bounce Back for Division Title)
It should be another competitive season between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers in their annual arms race for the NFC West. The Rams won the division for the fourth time in the last eight years in 2024. San Francisco won three of those seasons, with the Seattle Seahawks having won in 2020. It will be the tenth anniversary since the last time the Arizona Cardinals took the division title.
Despite a 1-4 start, Los Angeles won nine of their last 11 games to win the crown with a 10-7 record. Sean McVay replenished his team since it won the Super Bowl in 2021 with a strong defense that was conquered through a suffocating pass rush. The unit held four of its last five opponents to 10 points or fewer. The one that it didn’t was the classic shootout where Matthew Stafford, who is back for 2025, topped MVP Josh Allen in a 44-42 shootout. The Rams would go on to upset the Minnesota Vikings in the wild-card round before running out of answers against the Super Bowl champion Eagles.
In stark contrast, the perennial division favorite 49ers shockingly fell off the map in 2024, finishing in last place with a 6-11 record. The collapse was precipitated by a brutal injury list — losing critical weapons such as Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk, and Nick Bosa — as well as coaching struggles and what many identified as Super Bowl fatigue.
As NFL training camp is on the horizon, let’s look at how bookmakers are viewing this landscape in 2025.
2025 NFC West Division Odds
- San Francisco 49ers +155
- Los Angeles Rams +190
- Arizona Cardinals +400
- Seattle Seahawks +550
49ers Marked as 2025 NFC West Favorites
The 49ers’ failed campaign isn’t letting anyone in Vegas doubt what potential is still alive in the Bay Area. One reason why is that San Francisco still played like a playoff team on paper in 2024, with DVOA ratings well above average. Now heading into 2025, Brock Purdy got his money, McCaffrey will be healthy again, and the organization aggressively retooled on defense. But what gives way to San Francisco’s positive outlook is the fact that it has the single-easiest schedule in the NFL with a projected opponent win percentage of .415 per the NFL.
Los Angeles, which still faces some questions with its offensive line and secondary, will be without Cooper Kupp, its target-eating star receiver, for the first time in Stafford’s tenure as a Ram. He’ll now be playing against the Rams twice a year as a member of the Seahawks, a team that Stafford has never lost to as a Ram. It remains to be seen how Stafford will gel with new top target Davante Adams as his rapport with Puka Nacua continues.
The Rams are the only team that has trended north in the division, as both the Cardinals and Seahawks remain with several missing pieces to the fold. The Seahawks, who have missed the playoffs back-to-back years despite finishing with winning records, disposed of Geno Smith, DK Metcalf, and Tyler Lockett. Sam Darnold is the new franchise signal caller, and although he showed promise in the Vikings’ surge last year, he fell flat on his face against the Lions in the division-deciding Week 18 game and against the Rams in the playoffs.
The Cardinals return under Jonathan Gannon after an 8–9 season. This offseason’s approach has been defensive-heavy, highlighted by Josh Sweat, Dalvin Tomlinson, and now drafting Walter Nolen; this signals pressure-oriented plays upfront. With Marvin Harrison Jr. developing as a star receiver alongside franchise quarterback Kyler Murray, Arizona is viewed as a sleeper in the division.
