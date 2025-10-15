NFL MVP Odds: Baker Mayfield Springs into Tie With Josh Allen for No. 2 Spot

Bettors at @DKSportsbook seem to believe NFL MVP is a 2-man race:



Over the last 48 hours, Baker Mayfield (+350) has 43% of the bets and Drake Maye (+1800) has 32% of the bets. Nobody else has more than 4%.



The Patriots play at the Bucs in Week 10 👀



Data via @DKNetwork pic.twitter.com/jBZDgdYsml