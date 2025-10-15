NFL MVP Odds: Baker Mayfield Springs into Tie With Josh Allen for No. 2 Spot
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield's MVP case continues to get stronger in the betting market.
Mayfield skyrocketed into the top three in the MVP odds after leading the Bucs to their fifth win of the season in Week 6 over the San Francisco 49ers, and he's continued to rise in recent days.
After Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills lost to the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night, Mayfield started to close the gap between the two in the market, with Patrick Mahomes set as the favorite.
Now, it appears that Allen and Mayfield are even in the eyes of oddsmakers at DraftKings, as both players are set at +300 to win the MVP this season. Only Mahomes (+175) has better odds through the first six weeks.
Public bettors appears to have a major influence on the MVP market right now, as Mayfield has received 43 percent of the bets to win MVP since winning in Week 6. Only Drake Maye (32 percent) is even close in that market, and Maye is now fourth in the odds at +1600.
There is still a long way to go for Mayfield and the Bucs, but it's hard not to credit him for an impressive start to 2025. The Bucs' only loss of the season came against the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, and Mayfield has made due with plenty of weapons sidelined due to injury.
Mike Evans, Bucky Irving, Chris Godwin, Emeka Egbuka and Jalen McMillan have all missed some time with injuries this season, and there's a chance that none of them play in the team's Week 7 matchup with the Detroit Lions.
Still, Mayfield is up to 10 touchdowns and just one pick in 2025 while throwing for 256.6 yards per game. Mayfield also leads the NFL with four fourth quarter comebacks and four game-winning drives. It's hard to argue that he hasn't been the most important player to any team through the first month and a half of the season.
Mayfield and the Bucs are underdogs in Week 7 against Detroit, but there's a real chance that he could jump to the favorite in this market if Tampa Bay pulls off an upset.
Bettors likely missed the best number we'll get on Mayfield this season, but he still is an intriguing pick at +300 with the Bucs holding the top spot in the NFC.
