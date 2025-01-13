SI

Odds to Win the AFC Ahead of NFL Divisional Round (Chiefs Aided by Texans Upset Over Chargers)

Iain MacMillan

The Texans will take on the Chiefs in the Divisional Round of the AFC Playoffs.
The Texans will take on the Chiefs in the Divisional Round of the AFC Playoffs. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The AFC side of Wild-Card Weekend is in the books which means we have our final four teams left in the conference. We have a true Divisional Round ahead of us as all four division winners will be featured in the second round.

The Houston Texans will head to Kansas City to take on the back-to-back defending champions while the Buffalo Bills will host the Baltimore Ravens.

Let's dive into the latest odds to win the AFC Championship and represent the conference at Super Bowl 59.

AFC Championship Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

  • Chiefs +135
  • Ravens +210
  • Bills +240
  • Texans +1600

According to the betting market, the Chiefs caught a bit of a break with the Texans beating the Chargers. Yes, the Texans are divisional champs but the Chargers were set as 3-point road favorites to the Texans and look-ahead lines had Chargers as 4.5-point underdogs against the Chiefs. Instead of a tough game against an AFC West opponent, Kansas City is a touchdown favorite against the weakest division winner in the conference. Their odds to win the conference shortened from +155 to +135 despite not playing a snap last weekend.

As a result, the Chiefs are a near shoo-in to make it to their seventh straight AFC Championship. If the Texans do pull off the upset, they have another tough road matchup in either the Ravens or Bills, which makes their 16-1 odds of winning the conference make sense.

Meanwhile, the Ravens and Bills both have two tough matchups ahead of them. The two teams will beat each other up on Sunday night and then the winner will likely hit the road to take on a fresh Chiefs team in the AFC Championship.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
Iain MacMillan
IAIN MACMILLAN

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

Home/Betting