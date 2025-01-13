Odds to Win the AFC Ahead of NFL Divisional Round (Chiefs Aided by Texans Upset Over Chargers)
The AFC side of Wild-Card Weekend is in the books which means we have our final four teams left in the conference. We have a true Divisional Round ahead of us as all four division winners will be featured in the second round.
The Houston Texans will head to Kansas City to take on the back-to-back defending champions while the Buffalo Bills will host the Baltimore Ravens.
Let's dive into the latest odds to win the AFC Championship and represent the conference at Super Bowl 59.
AFC Championship Odds
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Chiefs +135
- Ravens +210
- Bills +240
- Texans +1600
According to the betting market, the Chiefs caught a bit of a break with the Texans beating the Chargers. Yes, the Texans are divisional champs but the Chargers were set as 3-point road favorites to the Texans and look-ahead lines had Chargers as 4.5-point underdogs against the Chiefs. Instead of a tough game against an AFC West opponent, Kansas City is a touchdown favorite against the weakest division winner in the conference. Their odds to win the conference shortened from +155 to +135 despite not playing a snap last weekend.
As a result, the Chiefs are a near shoo-in to make it to their seventh straight AFC Championship. If the Texans do pull off the upset, they have another tough road matchup in either the Ravens or Bills, which makes their 16-1 odds of winning the conference make sense.
Meanwhile, the Ravens and Bills both have two tough matchups ahead of them. The two teams will beat each other up on Sunday night and then the winner will likely hit the road to take on a fresh Chiefs team in the AFC Championship.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
