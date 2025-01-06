Odds to Win the AFC Ahead of the NFL Playoffs (Can Chiefs Win Third Straight AFC Championship?)
The NFL Playoffs are set so it's time to look ahead to see which teams will be representing each conference at Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans.
The Kansas City Chiefs have clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC along with the home field advantage and BYE week that comes along with it, therefore it's not surprising to see them atop the odds list to win their third straight AFC Championship.
But what about the other teams? Let's dive into the odds.
AFC Championship Odds
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Chiefs +155
- Bills +250
- Ravens +280
- Chargers +1200
- Texans +3000
- Broncos +3000
- Steelers +3500
It's clear when looking at the odds that the AFC is made up of three true contenders; the Chiefs, Bills, and Ravens. Those three sit as the clear top three options on the odds list at +155, +250, and +280 respectively. Based on implied probability, the Chiefs have the best chance to win the conference at 39.22%.
The only realistic dark horse, according to the betting market, is the Los Angeles Chargers who come in at 12-1. After the Chargers, there's another big drop off before the Texans, Broncos, and Steelers.
The Bills and Ravens are set as the favorites of more than a touchdown against their opponents in the Wild Card Round and the Chargers find themselves as field goal favorites to the AFC South-winning Texans.
If the three favorites avoid an upset in the opening round, we'll be in for a doozy of a Divisional Round. The Chiefs would face the Chargers for the third time this season and the Bills and Ravens would face off in a duel between two teams who many people are the best the NFL has to offer.
Strap in, folks, we have a fun few weeks ahead of us.
