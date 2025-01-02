Ohio State vs Texas Odds and College Football National Championship Odds Move in Buckeyes' Favor
Ohio State and Texas punched their tickets to the College Football Playoff semifinals, and oddsmakers didn't take long to crown a new favorite to win the National Championship.
Sixth-seeded Ohio State dominated top-ranked Oregon 41-21 in the Rose Bowl and was immediately set as a 4.5-point favorite over Texas at DraftKings Sportsbook in the CFP Semifinal Coton Bowl. Within the first hour, those odds moved to Ohio State -6.5 as oddsmakers and bettors soaked in arguably the best performance by a college team this season in Ohio State's beatdown of Oregon.
The Buckeyes, who also dismantled Tennessee, 42-17, in the CFP opening round, are now the new betting favorites to win the College Football National Championship with +120 odds at DraftKings.
Texas, which was the betting favorite to win the national title at +330 odds heading into the CFP quarterfinals, is now the second betting favorite at +320. The Longhorns dominated Arizona State early in their quarterfinal showdown, but blew a 16-point lead and needed two overtimes to survive and advance.
Penn State, which earned a semifinal bid behind an impressive 31-14 win over Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl, is the third betting favorite to win the national title with +500 odds. Notre Dame and Georgia are both +700 to win the national title. They play today at 4 PM ET after their New Year’s Day game was postponed following the tragic attack on Bourbon Street. Whoever wins their game will likely be a favorite against Penn State.
Following a disheartening loss to Michigan in the season finale, Ohio State has looked like the best team in the country over the last few weeks. They jumped out to a 21-0 lead against Tennessee and a 34-0 lead against Oregon. Overall, they’ve outsourced Oregon and Tennessee 83-38 in the CFP.
On the season, they’re giving up the fewest points per game (12.1), fewest yards per game (245.0) and the fewest yards per play (3.9) in the country. Their offense, after being held to 10 points against Michigan, has exploded, changing from a run-orientated attack to a more vertical attack. They've scored 40-plus in both CFP games.
Texas, meanwhile, has looked anything but perfect in the college football playoff. They were up 21 points against Clemson before the Tigers made it a one-score game in the fourth quarter and were up 16 against Arizona State before allowing the game to go to OT. There, they needed a fourth-down touchdown pass to send it into double OT, where they finally dispatched the Sun Devils.
The Cotton Bowl is Friday Jan. 10 at 7:30 PM ET.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.