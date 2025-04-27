Pacers vs. Bucks Best NBA Prop Bets for Game 4 (Predictions for Giannis, Siakam, Portis)
The fourth and final NBA playoff game on Sunday is between the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers, and there are a ton of players that are worth taking a look at in the prop market.
These teams have played a few high-scoring games so far in the first round, and players like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Pascal Siakam have both been elite scoring the ball. Can they keep that up in Game 4?
I have picks for both of those star forwards and one Milwaukee bench player for Sunday night’s matchup.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Pacers vs. Bucks
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 33.5 Points (-125)
- Pascal Siakam OVER 21.5 Points (-115)
- Bobby Portis OVER 13.5 Points (-120)
Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 33.5 Points (-125)
So far in this series, Giannis has been dominant, scoring 36, 34 and 37 points while averaging just over 20 shots per game.
This is pretty typical for the two-time MVP against the Pacers, as he’s averaging 34.7 points, 13.4 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game over his last 10 matchups against Indiana, scoring 34 or more points in six of those games.
Since the Bucks need so much from him just to win, I’ll gladly back him at this number at home in Game 4.
Pascal Siakam OVER 21.5 Points (-115)
Siakam has been a terror for the Bucks to deal with in this series, scoring 25, 24 and 28 points in the first three meetings between these teams.
In fact, Siakam has at least 20 points in every game against the Bucks (including four regular season matchups) this season.
So, this prop is a pretty solid number to get him at in Game 4. The Pacers have run a ton of their offense through Siakam, as he’s taken at least 15 shots in every game in this series while shooting 60.0 percent from the field and 57.1 percent from beyond the arc.
Even though Indiana had just 101 points in Game 3, Siakam still had his best scoring game of the series with 28 points. He’s a must-bet at this number in Game 4.
Bobby Portis OVER 13.5 Points (-120)
Earlier today, I shared in today’s NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Bobby Portis is worth a look in the prop market on Sunday:
Milwaukee Bucks big man Bobby Portis had a huge Game 2 against Indiana, scoring 28 points, and he followed that up with 10 points in 32 minutes in Game 3.
Even though he’s coming off the bench, Portis is playing a major role for the Bucks, attempting 13 shots in his last game and 19 in Game 2.
Even though he fell short of this line in Game 3, Portis is a solid target in this market if his usage stays the same. During the regular season, he averaged 13.9 points per game while shooting 46.6 percent from the field and 36.5 percent from beyond the arc.
He also closed the regular season strong, scoring 14 or more points in all three of his games after his 25-game suspension was lifted. I’ll back him to have a big showing in Game 4.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.