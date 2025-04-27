Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Luka Doncic, Karl-Anthony Towns)
Sunday may be the final four-game slate of the NBA playoffs, as the Oklahoma City Thunder have already punched their ticket to the second round and several teams could take a 3-1 series lead on Sunday.
The New York Knicks (up 2-1 on the Detroit Pistons), Boston Celtics (up 2-1 on the Orlando Magic), Minnesota Timberwolves (up 2-1 on the Los Angeles Lakers) and Indiana Pacers (up 2-1 on the Milwaukee Bucks) all have the edge heading into some crucial Game 4 matchups starting with the Knicks and Pistons at 1 p.m. EST.
New York picked up a road win in its last game, but it has played a bunch of close contests with this up-and-coming Detroit team. Meanwhile, the Celtics, Lakers and Pacers (all higher seeds) dropped Game 3 on the road on Friday night.
Who is in line for a bounce back on Sunday?
I’m actually just eyeing three player props for today’s best bets, but make sure to follow along with SI Betting for all of my game previews and props for Sunday’s action.
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024-25 season record: 233-225-4 (-4.05 units)
- OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1243-1170-26 (+34.04 units)
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
NBA Best Bets Today
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Bobby Portis OVER 13.5 Points (-120) – 0.5 unit
- Luka Doncic OVER 7.5 Assists (+110) – 0.5 unit
- Karl-Anthony Towns OVER 22.5 Points (-105) – 0.5 unit
Bobby Portis OVER 13.5 Points (-120) – 0.5 unit
Milwaukee Bucks big man Bobby Portis had a huge Game 2 against Indiana, scoring 28 points, and he followed that up with 10 points in 32 minutes in Game 3.
Even though he’s coming off the bench, Portis is playing a major role for the Bucks, attempting 13 shots in his last game and 19 in Game 2.
Even though he fell short of this line in Game 3, Portis is a solid target in this market if his usage stays the same. During the regular season, he averaged 13.9 points per game while shooting 46.6 percent from the field and 36.5 percent from beyond the arc.
He also closed the regular season strong, scoring 14 or more points in all three of his games after his 25-game suspension was lifted. I’ll back him to have a big showing in Game 4.
Luka Doncic OVER 7.5 Assists (+110) – 0.5 unit
After picking up just one assist in Game 1 against the Timberwolves, Luka Doncic has responded with nine and eight dimes in his last two games.
The star guard is averaging a ton of minutes – he’s played at least 39:59 in every game – and he’s putting up 11.0 potential assists per night.
During the regular season, Luka averaged 7.5 assists per game with the Lakers, but he’s seen his usage continue to rise in the playoffs. With the Lakers’ backs against the wall, I’m buying Doncic to have a standout performance in Game 4.
As good as the Minnesota defense has been, he’s been able to clear this number in two straight – making Game 1 look like an anomaly. At +110, this prop has some serious value on Sunday.
Karl-Anthony Towns OVER 22.5 Points (-105) – 0.5 unit
Knicks big man Karl-Anthony Towns disappeared in the second half of Game 2, but the Knicks made a concerted effort to get him involved in the game plan in Game 3.
In that matchup, Towns took 18 shots – including a series-high eight 3-pointers – on his way to a 31-point game. It was the second time in this series that Towns finished with 23 or more points.
Now, KAT has only attempted 14, 11 and 18 shots in three games, but he’s been very efficient, shooting 58.1 percent from the field. I expect the Knicks to continue to involve him in a big way on offense, and he may need to play more minutes if Mitchell Robinson (illness, questionable) is unable to go on Sunday.
Towns averaged 24.4 points per game in the regular season, and he’s been a matchup nightmare for the Pistons, who have tried both big man Jalen Duren and wing Tobias Harris on him in this series.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.