Panthers vs. Jaguars Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 1
The Carolina Panthers and Jacksonville Jaguars will face each other in an interconference showdown in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season.
Both teams are in similar situations, looking to take a step forward with a young quarterback at the helm. Both have shown flashes of greatness, but consistency has been an issue. That makes for an intriguing Week 1 game on Sunday.
If you want to find out my best overall bet for this game, you'll find it in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, I'm going to give you my top three prop bets.
Panthers vs. Jaguars Best NFL Prop Bets
- Travis Etienne OVER 36.5 Rushing Yards (-114) via FanDuel
- Bryce Young OVER 13.5 Rushing Yards (-115) via BetMGM
- Brenton Strange Anytime Touchdown (+380) via FanDuel
Travis Etienne OVER 36.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
In this week's edition of Player Prop Countdown, I broke down why Travis Etienne to go over his rushing yards total is my No. 10-ranked player prop for this week:
The Carolina Panthers had the worst run defense in the NFL last season. They finished last in opponent yards per carry (5.2), last in opponent rush EPA, and last in opponent rush success rate. Unless they completely revamped their run defense in the offseason, betting on a Jaguars running back to go over their rushing yards total seems like a smart move to make.
The Jaguars named both Tank Bigsby and Travis Etienne as co-starters at running back, so with how many carries each player will get up for debate, I'll bet on Etienne based on his having a lower rushing yards total than Bigsby.
Bryce Young OVER 13.5 Rushing Yards (-115)
Bryce Young averaged 17.8 rushing yards per game last season, yet his rushing yards total for Week 1 against the Jaguars is set at just 13.5. Young, when he's at his best, uses his legs to benefit him in his ability to create extra time and to get yards when he needs them. We're not asking much for him to get 14 or more yards on Sunday.
Brenton Strange Anytime Touchdown (+380)
Brenton Strange is taking over as the starting tight end for the Jacksonville Jaguars. He caught two touchdowns last season on just 40 receptions. Now that he's the primary tight end, I expect him to be a great security blanket for Trevor Lawrence, especially when they get to the red zone. He's a great long shot bet to score a touchdown at +380.
