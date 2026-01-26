Penn State vs. Ohio State Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Monday, Jan. 26

This season has been a disaster for the Penn State Nittany Lions, who are still winless in Big Ten action, sitting at 0-8 against conference opponents. They are once again big underdogs when they take on the Ohio State Buckeyes on Monday night.

Ohio State hung with Michigan for a while on the weekend, but ultimately lost by a final score of 74-62.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Big Ten matchup.

Penn State vs. Ohio State Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Spread

Penn State +11.5 (-110)

Ohio State -11.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Penn State +550

Ohio State -800

Total

OVER 153 (-110)

UNDER 153 (-110)

Penn State vs. Ohio State How to Watch

Date: Monday, January 26

Game Time: 7:00 pm ET

Venue: Value City Arena

How to Watch (TV): FS1

Penn State Record: 9-10 (0-8 in Big Ten)

Ohio State Record: 13-6 (5-4 in Big Ten)

Penn State vs. Ohio State Betting Trends

Penn State is 5-10 ATS in its last 15 games

Penn State is 10-5 ATS in its last 15 games vs. Ohio State

The UNDER is 6-3 in Ohio State's last nine games

Ohio State is 1-5-1 ATS in its last seven games as the favorite

Penn State vs. Ohio State Key Player to Watch

Bruce Thornton, G - Ohio State

Bruce Thornton is averaging 20.1 points per game, along with 5.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists. He is by far the Buckeyes' most important player, but he was shut down in their game against Michigan on Friday night, scoring just 10 points while shooting 27.3% from the field. He has to play much better tonight for Ohio State to win, let alone cover the spread.

Penn State vs. Ohio State Prediction and Pick

In today's edition of Daily Dunk, I wrote about why I'm betting the OVER in tonight's Big Ten matchup:

Ohio State's record may not be impressive, but the Buckeyes are one of the better shooting teams in the country, ranking 37th in effective field goal percentage. Penn State is a solid shooting team as well, ranking 109th in that metric. Both teams are far worse defensively, ranking 115th and 306th in defensive efficiency.

All offense and no defense could lead to this being a high-scoring affair. I'm going to bet the OVER tonight.

Pick: OVER 153 (-110) via Caesars

